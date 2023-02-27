Calvert County Sheriff's Office Hosts 2022 Awards And Recognition Ceremony

Patrol Squad of the Year: Squad 4

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office held its 2022 Awards and Recognition Ceremony on Feb. 23, 2023 to honor and recognize the hard work and dedication of its deputies, correctional deputies, and civilian staff.

A total of 57 honorees from the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center were recognized for their outstanding efforts and contributions in making Calvert County a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

Deputies were joined by family, friends, and members of the community to celebrate the many accomplishments of those committed to excellent service and community partnerships.

Congratulations to the following honorees:

🎖Detective of the Year- Awarded by the States Attorney’s Office- DFC Edward W. Yates

🎖Top Gun Deputy Sheriff- Cpl. William Durner

🎖Top Gun Special Operations Team- DFC Stephen Bowlan

🎖Top Gun Correctional Deputy- CDFC John Zalusky

🎖Top Gun Emergency Response Team- C/Cpl. Christopher Gray

🎖Explorer Community Service- Dylan Adams

🎖Explorer Rookie of the Year- Joana Alvarado

🎖Explorer of the Year- Cameron Kreps

🎖Outstanding Performance- Cpl. Mark Robshaw, (10yrs), Deputy Taylor Strong (2yrs), Deputy Sean Hendrickson (1yr), Deputy Brenna Hudson (1yr), Deputy Antonio Tavares (1 yr)

🎖Patrol Squad of the Year- Squad 4- F/Sgt. Nathan Funchion, Sgt. Elvis Carter, Cpl. Yuri Bortchevsky, Cpl. Luis Kelly, S/Dep. James Flynt, DFC Howard Anderson, Jr., DFC Anthony Aranda, DFC Curtis Callison, DFC Matthew Kwitowski, Deputy Tyler Bowen, Deputy Michael Daley, Deputy Michelle Dawson, Deputy Richard McCourt, Jr., Deputy Christopher Murphy, SCO Christopher Hengstenberg

🎖Team of the Year-MCD Stephanie Hotchkiss, CDFC Vanessa Anaya-Hernandez, CDFC Kiana Brooks, CDFC Christopher Carnero, CDFC Devin Preston, CDFC James Strain, CDFC John Windsor, CD Arthur Kelly, CD Tylik Freeland, CD Cory Hart

🎖Exemplary Performance- MCD Caroline Briscoe, MCD Stephen Hance, SCD David Unkle, CDFC Travin Johnson, CDFC Bradley Revoir, CDFC John Windsor

🎖Meritorious Award- CDFC Christopher Carnero

🎖Sheriff’s Life Saving Award- Deputy Christopher Murphy

🎖Corrections Civilian of the Year- Donna Grover

🎖Law Enforcement Civilian of the Year- Laura Kent

🎖Sheriff’s Communications Operator of the Year- Lyndel Richardson

🎖Public Safety Dispatcher of the Year- Becky Gott

🎖Correctional Deputy Supervisor of the Year- C/Sgt. Vincent Bowles

🎖Deputy Sheriff Supervisor of the Year- Sgt. Elvis Carter

🎖Correctional Deputy Rookie of the Year- CD Nicholas Sunderland

🎖Deputy Sheriff Rookie of the Year- Deputy Sean Hendrickson

🎖Correctional Deputy of the Year- CDFC James Strain

🎖Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year- DFC Timothy Rzepkowski

Congratulations to all and thank you for your service and dedication to Calvert County!

Chaplain David Mohler delivering the Invocation Deputy of the Year: DFC T. Rzepkowski Deputy Sheriff of the Year: Deputy T. Rzepkowski Correctional Deputy of the Year: CDFC James Strain Deputy Sheriff Rookie of the Year: Deputy Sean Hendrickson Correctional Deputy Rookie of the Year: CD Nicholas Sunderland Deputy Sheriff Supervisor of the Year: Sgt. Elvis Carter Correctional Deputy Supervisor of they Year: Sgt. Vincent Bowles Public Safety Dispatcher of the Year: Becky Gott Sheriff’s Communications Operator of the Year: Lyndel Richardson Law Enforcement Civilian of the Year: Laura Kent Corrections Civilian of the Year: Donna Grover Sheriff’s Life Saving Award: Deputy Christopher Murphy Meritorious Award: CDFC Christopher Carnero Exemplary Performance Award Team of the Year: Team 4 Outstanding Performance: L to R: Capt. R. Jones, Sgt. M. Robshaw, Dep. T. Strong, Dep. S. Hendrickson, Dep. B. Hudson, Dep. A. Tavares, Sheriff R. Cox Explorer of the Year Award: Cameron Kreps Explorer Rookie of the Year: Joanna Alvarado Explorer Community Service Award: Dylan Adams Top Gun Award: Cpl. William Durner Lt. Col. Dave Payne delivering opening remarks Top Gun Award- Emergency Response Team: C/Cpl. Christopher Gray Detective of the Year: DFC Edward Yates