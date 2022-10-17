Calvert County Sheriff's Office Names SCD Unkle Correctional Deputy Of The 3rd Quarter

Pictured L to R: Lt. Phil Bradford, Officer of the Quarter SCD David Unkle, Cpl. Rasheed Immam, and Major TD Reece

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Mike Evans and Major TD Reece are proud to announce Calvert County Detention Center’s Officer of the 3rd Quarter.

Congratulations to Senior Correctional Deputy David Unkle.

Unkle was nominated by Sgt. Mohler who attributes Unkle’s everyday job performance, his attention to detail, and the great deal of pride and professionalism displayed while conducting his daily duties is what earned him Officer of the Quarter.

Thank you SCD Unkle for your commitment to the agency and the citizens of Calvert County.