Calvert County Sheriff's Office Newest Member Of The Paw Patrol Visits Local Schools

Credit – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

OWINGS, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has a new furry member on the team, and he’s been busy making his way through the local schools.

Dougall, a friendly and playful pup, has been accompanying his partner, Cpl. Durner, on visits to Northern Middle and Northern High School campuses, as well as Beach Elementary.

During their visits, Dougall and Cpl. Durner have been spreading joy and positivity, providing students and staff with much-needed cuddles and companionship.

The lovable duo has been a hit with everyone they’ve met, bringing smiles to countless faces.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office paw patrol program was established to help build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Based on the enthusiastic response to Dougall’s visits so far, it’s clear that the paw patrol program is achieving its goals.

All photos courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

