Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of Delonte Rawlings

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Delonte Terence Rawlings, age 40 of Huntingtown.

Rawlings is wanted for CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Anyone with information in regards to Rawlings is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.