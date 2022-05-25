PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 16, 2022 – May 22, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,589 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-27585



On May 16, 2022, Deputy Grierson responded to the Chesapeake Village subdivision in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) spray-painted the sidewalk near the entrance to the neighborhood. Several drawings of a male body part were observed to have been painted. Multiple neighbors also reported teenagers knocking on doors and running away. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.00.



Theft: 22-29069

On May 22, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to Bayfront Park located at 7255 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a reported theft. The complainant advised two teens ran off with the victim’s black and blue kayak paddle. The estimated value of the stolen property is $50.00.



Theft: 22-28979

On May 22, 2022, Deputy Murphy received a report of a theft. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) stole a sheet of drywall, a box of screws, and some drywall tape from the back porch of a residence located in the 3100 block of North Ave in Port Republic, MD. The estimated value of the stolen property is $22.00.



Theft: 22-27584

On May 16, 2022, Deputy Morrison responded to a business located in the 900 block of Skinners Turn Road in Owings, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole the catalytic converter from one vehicle and vandalized a second vehicle. The estimated value of the stolen/destroyed property is $4,000.00.



ARRESTS:

Mariah Mae Bergendahl

On May 21, 2022, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Deputy Murphy responded to a residence in the 600 block of Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby, MD for an attempted burglary and theft. The complainant advised an unknown female suspect later identified as Mariah Mae Bergendahl, 27 of Lusby, MD, attempted to enter the victim’s residence. When Bergendahl could not gain entry to the residence, she entered a vehicle on the victim’s property, stole two pair of sunglasses, and left the scene. Bergendahl was located 100 yards from where the theft occurred and was taken into custody. Bergendahl was charged with Rogue and Vagabond and Theft $100 to Under $1500.

Benji Lee Wells

On May 16, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt responded to the Walmart located at 150 Solomons Island Rd N. in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised there was a suspect in the store who had been previously issued a ‘No Trespass Warning’ for the establishment. Deputies confirmed an existing trespass warning was active, and suspect Benji Lee Wells, 47 of no fixed address, was not allowed back on the property. Wells was placed under arrest and charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Michael Phillip Wilson

On May 18, 2022, at 5:15 p.m., DFC R. Evans responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD for a group of disorderly subjects. Upon arrival, several individuals including Michael Phillip Wilson, 35 of no fixed address, were issued ‘No Trespass’ orders and ordered to leave the property and not come back. At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded back to the Safeway for Wilson trespassing and issued him a trespassing citation. A third call at 8:23 p.m. was received and Wilson was placed under arrest and charged with Trespassing: Private Property.