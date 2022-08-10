PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,398 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-44238

On August 2, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw responded to the 7000 block of Mt. Harmony Lane in Owings, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 11:30 p.m. on August 1 and 7 a.m. on August 2, an unknown suspect (s) attempted to steal a classic car parked in the driveway of the residence. The right axle of the vehicle was damaged/broken and the vehicle had been moved from where it was originally parked. The estimated value of damaged property is $100.

Theft: 22-45163

On August 6, 2022, DFC Crum responded to the 2000 block of Cape Leonard Drive in St. Leonard, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole a Mercury, two-stroke, 15 horsepower engine and a 3 gallon gas tank with fuel lines off the victim’s boat that was kept in a shed on the property. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,100.00.

Theft: 22-44245

On August 2, 2022, DFC Gilmore received report of a theft. The complainant advised a Maryland handicap placard was stolen from her unlocked vehicle between 2:30-3:30 p.m. while parked in the Safeway parking lot in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of stolen property is $10.

Theft: 22-45063

On August 6, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center located at 130 Auto Drive Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his wallet, Ray-Ban sun glasses, and shorts were stolen from a locked locker inside the locker room. The total value of stolen property is $225.

ARRESTS:

Kevil Casswell Gregory

Alexa Kirsten Freeman

On August 2, 2022, DFC N. Buckler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Laurel Way and Bay View Drive in Lusby. Contact was made with the occupants, Kevil Casswell Gregory, age 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freeman, age 27, both of Lusby, MD. Both Gregory and Freeman initially failed to provide identification. A K-9 sniff of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert. While a search of Gregory’s person was being conducted, Gregory took off running and a foot pursuit ensued. Gregory was observed retrieving something from his shoe and seen ripping open a plastic bag, dumping the contents out in a grassy area. Gregory was taken into custody and escorted back to the original traffic stop. Deputies recovered a large plastic tie-off containing 13 crack cocaine rocks totaling 3 grams and 15.5 grams of marijuana. CDS and CDS paraphernalia was recovered from Freeman’s wallet. Both subjects were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Gregory was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Obstructing and Hindering an Arrest, and Altering Physical Evidence. Freeman was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jason Alberto Baiza

On August 6, 2022, Deputy W. McDowell conducted a traffic stop in the area of 7th Street and Bay Ave in North Beach. Upon making contact with the driver, Jason Alberto Baiza, 20 of NW Washington D.C., a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Baiza advised there was 5 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 24.2 grams of marijuana, a marijuana cigarette, and Promethazine VC with codeine. Baiza was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+ and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.