Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 31 – November 6, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,484 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-63240

On October 31, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 8500 block of E Street in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that sometime between 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, an unknown suspect (s) stabbed two tires on the victim’s vehicle, leaving the tires flat. The estimated value of the damaged property is $300.00.

Damaged Property: 22-63989

On November 3, 2022, Deputy Huy responded to the 3200 block of Dalrymple Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of property destruction. Contact was made with the complainant who advised an unknown suspect (s) caused damage to a window in the rear of the residence. The victim discovered the window pane shattered. The estimated value of the damaged property is $50.

Damaged Property: 22-64126

On November 4, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to Aerospace Dynamics located at 10020 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, an unknown suspect attempted to pry open a door to the business. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Theft: 22-63343

On October 31, 2022, DFC Grierson responded to the 7800 block of Eagle View Drive in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on the night of Oct. 30, two handicap placards were stolen from two separate vehicles in the driveway of the residence. The total value of stolen property is $50.00.

Theft: 22-63252

On October 31, 2022, DFC Kwitowski responded to the 200 block of Shore Acres Way in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The victim advised several Amazon packages were stolen from the residence. The total value of the stolen property is $732.48.

ARRESTS:

Marvin Wayne Thomas

On November 1, 2022, Deputy Hudson responded to Safeway located at 80 W Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a disorderly subject. The complainant advised Marvin Wayne Thomas, 56 of Prince Frederick, was walking around the store being disorderly, refusing to leave. Thomas had been previously trespassed from the establishment. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Brian Keith Aicher

On November 2, 2022, Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop along NB Rt. 4 in the area of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a vehicle swerving all over the roadway nearly striking other vehicles and guardrails. Upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and observed burnt copper wire in the center console. A probable cause search revealed crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, and other traffic-related charges.

David Peter Lambert

On November 2, 2022, Deputy Sylver responded to the 7-Eleven located at 15 Solomons Island Rd N. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a male suspect identified as David Peter Lambert, 51 of Prince Frederick, entered the store and placed 2 packs of cigarettes and a lighter on the counter along with telling everyone in line he would pay for their items. Lambert opened a pack of cigarettes and left the property without paying for the mentioned merchandise. Lambert was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less than $100 and Trespassing: Private Property.

David Peter Lambert

On November 3, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to the Holiday Inn Hotel located at 355 Merrimac Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised David Peter Lambert, 51 of Prince Frederick, had entered the hotel and was hanging around the lobby area. Lambert had been indefinitely trespassed from the property prior. During an inventory search of Mr. Lambert prior to transport, a large phone from the Holiday Inn with room 316 on the label was found. Lambert was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1500 and Trespassing: Private Property. While at the Detention Center, Correctional Deputies heard a loud audible bang from the holding cell where Lambert was standing on his bunk punching the light in his cell which caused the cover to break and fall off. Lambert was also charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1000.00.

Jamal Morris Stills

On November 4, 2022, Calvert deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 4 and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, following a traffic complaint. The driver, Jamal Morris Stills, 35 of Lusby, was identified as a convicted felon without a valid driver’s license. Investigation revealed a loaded 9mm Polymer80 handgun, a loaded magazine, and marijuana were located inside the vehicle. Stills is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Stills was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in a Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle, Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and CDS: Possession of Firearms.