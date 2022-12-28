PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 19– December 25, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,397 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-74559

On December 23, 2022, Deputy Newton responded to the 6000 block of Gordon Drive in Sunderland, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) shot the tailgate of the victim’s vehicle with a BB gun. The estimated value of the damaged property is $500.00.



Motor Vehicle Theft: 22-73730

On December 19, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 12100 block of Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant advised a 2013 dark gray GMC Terrain was stolen from the residence sometime between 9 a.m. and noon on Dec. 18. The estimated value of the stolen property is $8,000.00.

Theft: 22-73695

On December 19, 2022, Deputy Murphy responded to the 12100 block of Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle parked outside the residence and stole a wallet and its contents. The estimated value of the stolen property is $200.00.

Theft: 22-73707

On December 19, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 700 block of Lazy River Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised a loaded, black Ruger EF 9 semi-automatic pistol was stolen from the center console of a vehicle parked outside the victim’s residence during the overnight hours of Dec. 18 into Dec. 19. The estimated value of the stolen property is $350.00.

Theft: 22-73750

On December 19, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 700 block of Lazy River Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who advised an unknown suspect (s) entered and rummaged through the victim’s vehicle and stole a teal Nintendo Switch. The estimated value of the stolen property is $250.00.

Theft: 22-73834

On December 19, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 700 block of Lazy River Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised during the overnight hours between Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, an unknown suspect (s) had rummaged through the victim’s vehicle and stole a pair of Apple Pro Max AirPods and a small round jewelry box with white pearls. The estimated value of the stolen property is $250.00.

Theft: 22-73806

On December 19, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the 11400 block of Dowell Road in Solomons, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Dec. 11 and Dec. 19, an unknown suspect (s) pried off the lock to a pump house and stole a small radiator-style heater. The estimated value of the stolen property is $70.00.

Theft: 22-74160

On December 21, 2022, Deputy Murphy received a report of a theft. The complainant advised an iPad Air was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Dogwood Road in St. Leonard. The estimated value of the stolen property is $650.00.

Theft: 22-74398

On December 22, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 200 block of Athena Lane in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a DeWalt air compressor was stolen sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, from a carport outside the residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $500.00.

Theft: 22-74791

On December 24, 2022, Cpl. McCarroll responded to the BP Station/Store located at 2975 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed a female entered the store and grabbed 2 bottles of Kendall Jackson wine off the shelf and fled the store. The female suspect is described as a black female with a medium build, with black and red braided hair. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black boots. The estimated value of the stolen property is $30.00.



ARRESTS:

Justin Paul Garber

On December 21, 2022, Deputy J. Smith responded to the 500 block of Short Court in Lusby, for the report of a burglary in progress. Investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud banging outside the residence. Deputies arrived on the scene and also heard yelling and a loud banging noise coming from a detached garage behind the property. Upon entering the garage, a male was observed wearing a rifle, holding a tackle box, yelling at deputies. The male was identified as Justin Paul Garber, 40 of Broomes Island. A search of Garber’s person revealed two hypodermic needles, a Super 8 airsoft rifle, and a green tackle box. Garber was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and was charged with Burglary Second Degree, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Trespassing: Private Property.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov