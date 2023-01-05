PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community.

Attempted Burglary: 22-76170

On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for an attempted burglary. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) attempted to force entry into the home causing damage to an exterior door and crawlspace. The estimated value of the damaged property is $510.00.

Damaged Property: 22-75152

On December 26, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 12900 block of Huron Drive in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised his vehicle had been tampered with and an unknown suspect (s) had cut the skid plate covering his gas tank. The estimated value of the damaged property is $58.00.

Theft: 22-75540

On December 28, 2022, Deputy Lee responded to the 11500 block of Cedar Run Lane in Owings, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) cut a catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1300.00.

Theft: 22-75778

On December 29, 2022, Deputy Strong responded to the 2200 block of Smoky Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29, an unknown suspect (s) stole the Maryland registration plates off of a trailer parked outside the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $50.00.

Theft: 22-75773

On December 29, 2022, Deputy Sylver received a report of a theft. The complainant advised an Amazon package containing a lamp was stolen from the victim’s front porch in the 1500 block of Overlook Drive in St. Leonard. The estimated value of the stolen property is $210.00.

Theft: 22-75762

On December 29, 2022, DFC Crum responded to Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed, three suspects were seen entering the business and removed an unknown amount of merchandise from the store to include numerous fragrances. The suspects fled northbound on Rt. 4 in a silver Hyundai sedan with no front registration and a covered rear registration plate. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or these suspects is asked to contact DFC. Crum at Andrew.Crum@calvertcountymd.gov.

Theft: 22-75781

On December 30, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 900 block of Algonquin Court in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised sometime between 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 30, an unknown suspect (s) rummaged through the victim’s vehicle parked outside the residence and stole a set of keys and a white gold wedding band containing diamonds. The estimated value of the stolen property is $2,510.00.

Theft: 22-75967

On December 30, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the 12300 block of Algonquin Trail for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 3 p.m. on Dec.30, an unknown suspect (s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through the center console and stole US currency. The total value of the stolen property is $20.00.

ARREST:

William Thomas Bourne

On December 31, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to The Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160 Mears Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for a reported trespassing. Management requested deputies escort William Thomas Bourne, 65 of Prince Frederick, from the property. Mr. Bourne was asked several times to leave the premises and advised if he did not vacate, he would be arrested for trespassing. Bourne continued to yell profanities and argue with deputies, refusing to leave. Bourne was escorted to the parking garage, making several attempts to return to the casino. Bourne was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.