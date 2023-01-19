Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 9 – January 15, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,566 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-2494

On January 12, 2023, detectives assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded to Mellomar Golf Park located at 6215 Scaggs Road in Owings, for the report of a commercial burglary. Investigation revealed sometime between 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, an unknown suspect (s) forcefully made entry to the shop and stole an array of items including power tools, candy bars, and a golf cart. The estimated value of the stolen property is $4,830.00.

Burglary: 23-1827

On January 9, 2023, Deputy Dawson responded to the 10400 block of Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) made entry to the building and used the bathroom. The toilets were found extremely clogged and full of feces, paper towels were observed stuffed in the toilet, and soaking wet carpet was discovered throughout the lower level of the building. The estimated value of damaged property to the septic/drainage system and water damage to the carpet is $2,200.00.

Theft: 23-1961

On January 10, 2023, DFC Anderson responded to the Sneades Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a suspect entered the store and stole a Stanley folding saw. The suspect is described as a black male with a beard, wearing a gray baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and blue tennis shoes. The estimated value of the stolen property is $15.99.

ARRESTS:

Laytonya Nichole Dixon

On January 9, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the 12100 block of Gringo Road in Lusby, for the report of a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a female suspect, Laytonya Nichole Dixon, 45 of Lusby, sitting on the front porch with a metal baseball bat. Dixon was observed to have lacerations and blood on her hands and feet as a result of broken glass. Investigation revealed Dixon arrived at the residence and began destroying the front porch and front door windows in an attempt to gain entry to the home. After not being able to get into the residence, Dixon began to smash car windows on multiple vehicles parked in the driveway with the baseball bat. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and checked Dixon medically. Dixon was transported to CalvertHealth for minor injuries received and released shortly after. Dixon was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Home Invasion, First-Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, and Malicious Destruction of Property Valued Less than $1000.

George Frederick Gerlach

On January 9, 2023, Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop in the area of Parran Road and Leos Way in St. Leonard, for a traffic violation. Investigation revealed the driver, George Frederick Gerlach, 62 of St. Leonard, was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. Gerlach asked deputies if he could smoke a cigarette during the traffic stop and advised his medications were in his cigarette box. Nine loose pills of Oxycodone and Dextroamphetamine (both controlled dangerous substances) were recovered from the cigarette box. A search of Gerlach’s person revealed a metal straw which he identified as a “pill crusher”. Gerlach was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Nyequaan Jacquice Washington

On January 9, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the Chick-fil-A located at 806 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for a disorderly subject. Investigation revealed Nyequaan Jacquice Washington, 25 of no fixed address, was in the establishment behind the counter attempting to access the kitchen while being disorderly and aggressive with staff. Upon making contact with Washington, he fled on foot across Rt. 4. Washington repeatedly took a fighting stance toward deputies and continued to resist. Washington was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order, Trespassing: Private Property, and Obstructing and Hindering.

Darrion Cortez Williams

On January 14, 2023, DFC Anderson conducted a traffic stop in the area of The Bitter End and Harbor Lane in Lusby, for a vehicle traveling at a high rate. Upon making contact with the driver, Darrion Cortez Williams, 20 of Lusby, a strong odor of cannabis was emitting from the vehicle. Williams was asked to exit the vehicle but refused to do so. A vehicle search revealed a large double-blade, dagger-style knife. A search of Williams’s person revealed a metal grinder used for Cannabis. Williams was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Concealing a Deadly Weapon, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Resisting Arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov