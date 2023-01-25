Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community.

Property Destruction: 23-3609

On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in the 4600 block of Rolling Hill Road in Huntingtown. The complainant advised sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1, 2022, an unknown suspect (s) shot out the victim’s front driver’s side window and damaged the glovebox. The estimated value of the damaged property is $850.00.

Theft: 23-3523

On January 17, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to Ace Hardware Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft that already occurred. The complainant advised a male and female entered the store on January 14, 2023. The male was observed picking up a two-pack of 20v DeWalt Powerstack Batteries and placed it in the female’s purse. The first suspect is described as a black male with dreads wearing a navy blue and yellow coat, blue jeans, black shoes, and a camo face mask covering his entire face. The second suspect is a black female wearing a camo jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes, holding a brown purse, wearing a pink surgical-style mask. The estimated value of the stolen property is $199.00.

ARRESTS:

Sonia Knapp

On January 16, 2023, Deputy Strong was dispatched to Outer Place and Sycamore Road in Lusby, for numerous calls in regard to a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a vehicle driving very slowly, stopping in the middle of the roadway. Upon making contact with the sole occupant Sonia Knapp, 51 of Waldorf, copper wire was observed in plain view. A vehicle search revealed 28 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 30 Lorazepam pills, and copper wire bundles. A search of Knapp’s person revealed a glass pipe with copper wire and a container of suspected crack cocaine. Knapp was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Lionell Mackall Jr

On January 18, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the Safeway located at 80 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival, Deputy McCourt observed Lionell Mackall Jr., 41 of Prince Frederick, in the parking to be heavily intoxicated as he was unable to walk straight and had extremely slurred speech. While speaking with Mackall, he became disorderly and combative, yelling profanities and racial slurs. Mackall was asked to stop, to which he refused. Mackall began stripping in the middle of the parking lot and proceeded to remove all his clothes except for his underwear as employees were coming in and out of the front doors of Safeway. Mackall became increasingly combative and disorderly to deputies on the scene. Mackall was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Laurie Fortis Snow

On January 19, 2023, DFC Boerum responded to CalvertHealth Medical Center located at 100 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for a disorderly subject. Investigation revealed Laurie Fortis Snow, 48 of Hughesville, was in the waiting room screaming, cursing, and swinging her cane around scaring patients waiting for medical treatment. Hospital security escorted Snow out of the hospital for her behavior. During the escort outside, Snow assaulted one of the security officers and ripped off the officer’s face mask. Deputy Boerum attempted to speak with Snow who continued to yell and scream causing a disturbance. Snow advised she was carrying an illegal knife in her purse. Deputies confiscated the knife and placed Snow into custody. Snow was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Second-Degree Assault.

Kimberly Louise Parran

On January 20, 2023, Deputy Durnbaugh responded to the McDonald’s located at 515 North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, Deputy Durnbaugh observed a female identified as Kimberly Louise Parran, 55 of Chesapeake Beach, sitting near the entrance of the drive-thru harassing both employees and customers in the drive-thru line. Investigation revealed Parran had been previously trespassed from the establishment on Dec. 13, 2022. Parran was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov