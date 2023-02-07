Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 30 – February 5, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,531 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-6592

On January 31, 2023, Deputy Novick responded to the 11300 block of Commanche Road in Lusby, for the reported burglary. The complainant advised three individuals were observed on a trail camera exiting a single-family residence under construction. The homeowner arrived on scene and advised there were ashes all over the floor and the odor of marijuana was present. No property was stolen or damaged. This case remains under investigation.

Theft: 23-7344

On February 3, 2023, Deputy Durnbaugh responded to the Dash-In located at 875 North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed an unknown male suspect entered the store asking for a band-aid and while the cashier was looking behind the register, the suspect walked behind the counter and stole a pack of Newport cigarettes. The suspect described as a black male wearing a blue and white colored jacket, blue jeans, black hat and tennis shoes then exited the store without paying for the items. The estimated value of stolen property is $12.00.

ARRESTS:

Keith Arlington Yates

On February 2, 2023, Deputy Zinn responded to the area of N. Solomons Island Road and Industry Lane in Prince Frederick, to assist a motorist. The sole occupant and driver, Keith Arlington Yates, 35 of Saint Inigoes, advised deputies he ran out of gas. Deputies on scene asked Yates to start the vehicle which started with no issues. Deputies observed multiple signs of impairment while speaking with Yates. A search of Yates’s person revealed a clear capsule with suspected heroin residue inside. A vehicle search revealed six clear capsules, a sulfate cigarette wrapper, and a spoon all of which contained heroin residue. A syringe, a Zip-lock bag containing marijuana, and approximately 46 round white pills were also found. Yates was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Reckless Driving, CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and other traffic related charges.

Ted William Taylor, Jr.

On February 5, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the Dunn Clean Laundry located at 248 Town Square Dr. Lusby MD, 20678 for a welfare check. The complainant advised a male was laying down behind two trash cans. Deputy Tavares arrived on scene and made contact Ted William Taylor, Jr., 33 of Prince Frederick. Taylor was advised he had an outstanding warrant through Fairfax County and had been trespassed indefinitely from the property. Taylor became irate and confrontational, yelling profanities, refusing to obey lawful commands. Deputies placed Taylor into custody and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Obstructing and Hindering, and Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 .

Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov