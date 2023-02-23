Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of February 13 – February 19, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,733 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-9760

On February 13, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the 11600 block of Cowpoke Circle in Lusby for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13, an unknown suspect (s) caused damage to the victim’s windshield. Deputy Tavares observed the rear windshield of the truck to be shattered. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 22-10157

On February 15, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to the shoulder of Southern Connector Blvd. and HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for a suspicious vehicle. Deputy Kwitowski arrived on scene and discovered a silver sedan with the passenger side door open and the side window busted out. Shards of glass were observed on the ground and miscellaneous items were scattered throughout the vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 22-10301

On February 15, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the Dunkirk Walmart located at 10600 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a suspect described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 300 lbs., between the ages of 40 and 55, stole 2 Ozark Trail 6 person instant cabin tents (valued at $100 each) and a pair of Herman Survivor Grizzly shoes (valued at $65). The suspect was seen placing the stolen items in the back of a black Nissan and fleeing the area. The estimated value of stolen property is $265.00.

Damaged Property: 23-11222

On February 19, 2023, Deputy Shoemaker responded to the 11300 block of Rawhide Road in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown male hit a golf ball into the victim’s back yard. The suspect pulled the victim’s wooden fence back in an attempt to retrieve the golf ball causing damage to the fence. The estimated value of damaged property is $60.00.

Theft: 23-11131

On February 19, 2023, Deputy Huy responded to the BP Store located at 2975 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a male and female entered the business, walked around the store looking at the alcohol amongst the isles. The complainant observed the male place a New Amsterdam Passionfruit bottle in his pants and walk past all points of sale. The pair entered a grey Audi and fled the area. The first subject is described as a tall black male with braids in his hair, wearing light blue jeans, a white shirt with a black coat, black New Balance shoes and a black beanie hat. The second suspect is described as a black female with braids in her hair, wearing a white hoodie with black stripes, a long black coat, gray leggings, and gray tennis shoes. The total value of stolen property is $12.99.

ARRESTS:

Nyequaan Jacquice Washington

On February 13, 2023, DFC Rzepkowski responded to the 900 block of Costley Way in Prince Frederick, for the report of loitering. The complainant advised a male was setting up camp outside the business, harassing employees. Deputies arrived on scene and observed Nyequaan Jacquice Washington, 25 of no fixed address, sitting underneath the Mattress Firm window next to a ‘No Loitering’ sign. Investigation revealed Washington had been trespassed indefinitely from the property in January. Washington was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.





Spencer Lee Brown

On February 14, 2023, DFC Wilder responded to the 13900 block of HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the report of a suspicious person. The complainant advised a male subject with a face covering was acting in a suspicious manner. DFC Wilder arrived on scene and made contact with a male matching the suspect description identified as Spencer Lee Brown, 28 of Lexington Park. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected coming from Brown’s person. Brown began cursing and speaking loudly causing a public disturbance. Brown continued his loud and disorderly behavior while shouting profanities as patients looked on. Brown failed to obey the deputy’s commands and was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.





Christopher Allen Hayes

Christopher Dean Allen

On February 15, 2023, Deputy Dailey responded to a parking lot in the 900 block of Costley Way in Prince Frederick, for the report of two males in a vehicle using needles to inject drugs. Contact was made with the Christopher Allen Hayes, 29 of Marbury and Christopher Dean Allen, 26 of Port Tobacco, who were observed to be under the influence of a narcotic. Upon exiting the vehicle, a partially smoked cannabis cigarette fell from Allen’s lap onto the seat. A vehicle search was conducted and yielded 2.3 ounces of powdered suspected molly (MDMA), over 50 syringes, several spoons with burnt residue, and two scales with a white powdery residue (suspected molly). Hayes and Allen were both placed under arrest. Upon a search incident to arrest, a container of 12.8 ounces of suspected molly was found on Allen’s person. Allen was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Distribution of Narcotics. Hayes was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov