PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of March 6 – March 12, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 2,000 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-15343

On March 6, 2023, Det. Jernigan responded to Dunkirk Hardware located at 10754 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk, for a commercial burglary investigation. Investigation revealed shortly after

7 p.m. on March 5, an unknown suspect (s) forced entry into the business by breaking out the front window and stole four Stihl chainsaws. The total value of stolen property is $3589.96. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,123.46.

Damaged Property: 23-15346

On March 6, 2023, Deputy T. Bowen responded to the 8900 block of Saint Andrews Drive in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised all four tires on his vehicle had been slashed and were completely deflated. The estimated value of damaged property is $800.00.

Property Destruction: 23-15803

On March 7, M/DFC Burgraff responded to the 8600 block of Chesapeake Lighthouse Drive in North Beach, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 4 p.m. on March 6 and 11 a.m. on March 7, an unknown suspect (s) caused damaged to the victim’s vehicle. A large deep scratch was observed on the left quarter panel of the vehicle extending across both the driver and rear passenger doors. The estimated value of damaged property is $1000.00.

Property Destruction: 23-15372

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a destruction of property that occurred at 7110 Industrial Drive in Owings, MD. The incidents occurred during the evening hours of Friday, March 3, 2023 and on Friday, March 10. The suspect(s) spray painted phrases and graphic images onto shipping containers, a building, and vehicles on the property. Anyone with information about these incidents or anyone with information on the meaning of these tags is asked to contact Deputy Dawson at Michelle.Dawson@calvertcountymd.gov.

ARRESTS:

Lakitcha Shawniece Price

On March 12, 2023, Deputy Daily responded to the area of Prince Frederick Blvd at Stoakley Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported abandoned vehicle in the roadway. Upon arrival, Deputy Daily observed the mentioned vehicle with heavy front-end damage including a blown-out tire. There was no one in the vehicle or the general area of the vehicle. While looking inside the vehicle, Deputy Daily noticed the car was still in drive and to ensure the surrounding public’s safety, he opened the doors and put it in park. While inside the vehicle, Deputy Daily observed a cut straw with a white powdery residue in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a second cut straw with a white powdery residue and a plastic baggie with a white powdery residue. The driver, Lakitcha Shawniece Price, 44 of Waldorf, was located nearby and placed under arrest. Price was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, (Driving, Attempting to Drive) Motor Vehicle on Highway without Required License and Authorization.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov