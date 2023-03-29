PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of March 20 – March 26, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,991 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-20024

On March 22, 2023, Deputy Claggett responded to the 4800 block of Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction. The complainant’s security camera recorded a tractor trailer with a sleeper cab and a 53ft long trailer attempt to make a U-turn in the victim’s driveway and in turn backed into the fence. The estimated value of damaged property is $600.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-20642

On March 24, 2023, M/DFC Aurich responded to the parking lot in the 600 block of Keith Lane in Owings, for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The complainant advised his 2003 blue Honda VTX motorcycle had been stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $6,000.00.

Theft: 23-19632

On March 20, 2023, Deputy Dawson responded to the 3600 block of Estelle Court in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her white Apple AirPods were stolen from her belongings during lunch at Huntingtown High School. The estimated value of stolen property is $250.00.

Theft: 23-20982

On March 25, 2023, Deputy Mister responded to the 2900 block of Londonderry Lane in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a STIHL MS170 chainsaw and a can of gasoline were stolen from the victim’s shed. The estimated value of stolen property is $320.00.

ARRESTS

Kevin Jerome Holland

On March 20, 2023, Deputy DeSantis initiated a traffic stop on 27th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Kevin Jerome Holland, 45 of Hyattsville, Holland initially provided a false name and refused to provide identifying information. Holland was wanted on multiple open warrants through the state of Maryland. Deputies asked Holland to exit the vehicle to which he refused. He continued to provide a false name and refused to comply with deputies’ commands. Holland was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Resisting Arrest, Fraud- Per Identification Avoid Prosecution, and other traffic related offenses.

Marvin Wayne Thomas

On March 22, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to Dunn-Clean Laundry located at 66 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised, Marvin Wayne Thomas, 56 of Prince Frederick, had been previously trespassed from the establishment and shopping center. Citizens from the laundry mat and O’Gannigans Irish Pub came outside to hear Thomas causing a disturbance. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property and Disorderly Conduct.

Lauren Nicole Washington-Paige



On March 22, 2023, Deputy Claggett responded to Firehouse Subs located at 641 Solomons Island Road N unit 18 in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed an employee, Lauren Nicole Washington-Paige, 33 of Port Republic, had stolen money deposits on multiple occasions from December 2022 to March 2023. Washington-Paige admitted to the theft and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and was charged with Theft: $1500 to Under $2500 and Theft Scheme: $1500 to Under $25,000.

Cristian Joel Rodriguez,

On March 26, 2023, DFC Anderson was on routine patrol and observed a white Corvette travelling at 92 mph in a 55-mph zone. Deputy Anderson attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Solomons Island Road and Pardoe Road in Lusby. The vehicle was observed to accelerate at an extremely high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the deputy. The driver continued at a high rate and negligent manner with no regard for any other driver on the road. The Corvette was no longer in the DFC Anderson’s sight. Deputy Hendrickson was in the area of HG Trueman Road (with none of his emergency equipment activated) and observed the vehicle attempt to make a left-hand turn. The driver failed to reduce his speed and crashed into innocent citizens traveling north on Solomons Island Road. The driver of the Corvette, Cristian Joel Rodriguez, 21 of Upper Marlboro, and a female passenger were detained without incident. Rodriguez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding and other traffic related charges.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov