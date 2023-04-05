PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of March 27 – April 2, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,991 calls for service throughout the community.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-22707

On March 31, 2023, Cpl. Jacobs was on routine patrol in the Prince Frederick area when he was flagged down by a citizen in front of the Domino’s Pizza located at 21 Church Street, for the theft of a motor vehicle. The victim advised his 2004 blue Ford F350 with an EZ-Dumper dump bed and 1-888-DUMPERS on the tailgate was stolen from the parking lot. The victim’s personal belongings to include four US Passports were also stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $14,520.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-22970

On April 1, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw responded to Gateway Restaurant, located at 5455 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the report of a motor vehicle theft. Investigation revealed a burgundy 2018 Custom Harley Davidson Street Glide was stolen from the parking lot sometime between 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The estimated value of stolen property is $60,000.00.

Theft: 23-21416

On March 27, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the 9000 block of Pardoe Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that a rear license plate had been stolen off of a school bus. The estimated value of stolen property is $50.

Theft: 23-21952

On March 29, 2023, DFC Plant responded to the 2300 block of Sixes Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two four wheelers (a dark green 2016 Honda Foreman 500 and a dark green 2018 Honda Rancher 500) along with a homemade trailer had been stolen from the property sometime between Dec. 27, 2022 and March 29, 2023. The estimated value of stolen property is $7,100.

ARRESTS:

Tavaughn Grafton Brown

On March 28, 2023, at 7:41 a.m., deputies responded to Dunkirk Hardware & Home Center located at 10745 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the reported commercial burglary that had already occurred. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a front glass window had been broken out. The complainant advised an additional commercial burglary occurred at the same business on March 3, and the suspect in that case broke the same window and stole chainsaws. An investigation revealed 3 Stihl chainsaws had been stolen from the business around 12:39 a.m. on March 28. Footage from nearby surveillance was obtained and deputies were able to obtain the suspect’s identity. The suspect, Tavaughn Grafton Brown, 30 of Chesapeake Beach, was located at his place of employment wearing the same clothing and shoes observed in the surveillance footage. Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he confessed to both burglaries. Brown was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Burlgary-2nd Degree, Burglary-4th Degree Theft, Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Erick Antonio Gonzalez

On March 31, 2023, at 10:46 a.m., Deputy Tavares responded to the 300 block of Towanda Trail in Lusby, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his lower back. Deputies rendered aid until medic units arrived and transported the victim to a landing site where he was flown to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center. The suspect, Erick Antonio Gonzalez, 22 of Silver Spring, was apprehended on scene and taken into custody. Gonzalez was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault-1st Degree-Knife or Cutting Instrument, Assault-2nd Degree; Simple Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

Corey Joavon Harrod

On March 31, 2023, Deputy Tavares initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Barreda Blvd. in Lusby, for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Corey Joavon Harrod, 36 of Lusby, a strong odor of Cannabis was emitting from the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed $625 in US Currency, four grocery bags of individually wrapped Cannabis, and two cell phones. The total amount of Cannabis recovered was 374.5 grams. Harrod was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Cannabis Packing Possible Distribution/ CDS: Possession of Cannabis 10 GM+.

Terrance Kirby Cheek

On March 28, 2023, S/DFC Cress initiated a traffic stop with lights and sirens activated in the area of Chesapeake Beach Road East and Cox Road in Chesapeake Beach, on a vehicle travelling at a high rate. The suspect vehicle entered radar at 74 mph in a posted 40 mph zone. The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate, accelerating to speeds of 120 mph, failing to stop. As the vehicle approached the exit for Southern Maryland Blvd., deputies deployed stop sticks which took effect causing the vehicle to come to a final rest in the area of Lower Pindell Road. A felony stop was conducted, and a vehicle search revealed a bag containing suspected cocaine, a digital scale, and a prescription bottle with an unknown medication. The driver, Terrance Kirby Cheek, 30 of Bowie, was taken into custody. Investigation revealed Cheek had no valid driver’s license. Cheek was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Kenneth Allen Charest

On March 28, 2023, at 7:44 a.m., Deputy Tavares received a call to check the welfare of individuals lying face down in the sand at Seahorse Beach in Lusby. Upon arrival, deputies observed a female lying face down who was overdosing. While administering aid to the female, a male on scene was attempting to conceal a pill container. The bottle contained multiple light blue oval shaped pills and a white and red colored capsule. The male suspect attempted to walk away and was observed placing multiple individually packaged capsules containing a white powdery substance (suspected Fentanyl) in a nearby vehicle. The suspected Fentanyl was weighed and found to have a weight of 12.5 grams. The suspect, Kenneth Allen Charest, 41 of Lusby, was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession – Large Amount, Distribution/ PWID-Fentanyl/Heroin, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Altering Physical Evidence, and Obstructing and Hindering.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov