PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of April 3 – April 9, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,611 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 23-24143

On April 6, 2023, Deputy Shoemaker responded to the 11300 block of Rawhide Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his rear Maryland registration plate was stolen from his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.

Theft: 23-24569

On April 8, 2023, DFC Sturdivant responded to the Giant Food Store located at 10790 Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed three black females entered the store, filled up shopping baskets with food and walked past all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. The females exited the store and got into a dark colored Chevrolet Malibu and fled the area. The estimated value of stolen items is unknown at this time.

ARRESTS:

James Jeremiah McLaughlin

On April 4, 2023, Deputy Hendrickson initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rt. 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons, for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, James Jeremiah McLaughlin, 30 of Port Republic, McLaughlin advised he did not have a license. Further investigation revealed, 2 needles, a round cap with a white residue (suspected Heroin), and a clear bag tied off containing a white powdery substance (suspected Heroin). McLaughlin was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Nyequaan Jacquice Washington

On April 5, 2023, Deputy McCourt was on patrol in the area of the Wawa located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. Upon entry into the Wawa, Deputy McCourt observed Nyequaan Jacquice Washington, 25 of no fixed address, who had been previously trespassed from the establishment. Washington was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Dior Christopher Christian

On April 5, 2023, two individuals flagged down DFC Wilder for a ride to the Quality Inn in Solomons. The passengers were advised they would be checked for weapons prior to being placed into the cage of Deputy Wilder’s marked agency-issued patrol vehicle. While en route to the Quality Inn, passenger Dior Christopher Christian, 53 of Lusby, was observed placing his hands into the front of his jeans as if he was hiding a controlled dangerous substance. Christian was asked about the incident and pulled out one paper fold containing six white rock like substances (suspected crack) from his person and handed it to Deputy Wilder. Christian was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jonathan Joseph Townsend

On April 8, 2023, Deputy Hendrickson initiated a traffic stop in the area of Town Square Drive and Gunsmoke Trail in Lusby for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed, glass marijuana pipes, blunt wrappers, and smoked joints were observed throughout the vehicle. A dark-colored “Charter Arms Corp. Undercover .38 special” revolver was also recovered. Passenger Jonathan Joseph Townsend, 18 of Lusby, claimed ownership of the property and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in a Vehicle and Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 21.

