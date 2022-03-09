PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of February 28, 2022 – March 6, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,609 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-11831

On March 4, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 1500 block of Emmanuel Church Road in Huntingtown MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 11 p.m. on March 3 and 10:30 a.m. on March 4, unknown suspect (s) broke out the rear windshield of his vehicle parked outside the residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $1500.00.

Damaged Property: 22-10862

On February 28, 2022, DFC R. Evans responded to Edward Jones (business) located at 224 Town Square Dr. in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) attempted to force entry into the business through an exterior door and damaged the door handle. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Theft: 22-11913

On March 4, 2022, DFC Gilmore responded to the 4000 block of 3rd Street in North Beach, MD for the reported theft. The complainant advised a green, black and blue Huffy boy’s bicycle had been stolen from the fenced back yard of the residence. The value of stolen property is $150.00.

Theft: 22-11109

On March 1, 2022, Deputy Savick responded to the 3700 block of Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) stole a filled gas can (5 gal.) and a Miller Lite beer from his cooler at his job site. The estimated value of stolen property is $20.00.

Theft: 22-11124

On March 1, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 2100 block of Tamarac Trail in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 2 p.m. on March 1, unknown suspect (s) stole two Maryland license plates from a vehicle parked in the driveway outside the residence. The total value of stolen property is $135.00.

Vehicle Tampering: 22-11745

On March 4, 2022, Deputy Morrison responded to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised at 1:10 a.m., he heard a loud noise outside the residence and noticed the driver’s side door of one vehicle and the front passenger door of another vehicle wide open. The victim rushed outside to investigate and discovered items in both vehicles had been tossed around. Nothing appears to have been stolen and there was no damage to either vehicle.

ARRESTS

Walter Armendaris Garcia Sintuj

On February 28, 2022, Deputy Ashley conducted a traffic stop at on a vehicle for a speeding violation northbound Rt.4 at Industry Lane in Prince Frederick, MD. Contact was made with the driver, Walter Armendaris Garcia Sintuj, 32 of Alexandria, VA who advised he did not have driver’s license. A check of Sintuj’s driving record revealed he had over 775+ traffic stops and was pulled over earlier that day. Sintuj was placed under arrest for driving without a license. A search of the vehicle incident to his arrest revealed two brass ammunition rounds in Sintuj’s front pocket. Sintuj was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway without Required License and Authorization and Speeding.

Tyre Rondale Rudder

On March 2, 2022, Deputy Sturdivant and DFC DeLeon assisted Maryland State Police on a traffic stop along Rt. 4 in the area of Kelly Generators in Owings, MD. The operator of the vehicle Tyre Rondale Rudder, 24 of Lanham, MD took off at a high rate and a brief pursuit ensued resulting in a bailout in the area of Ponds Wood Road. Rudder ran through a field where he was apprehended by deputies. A search of Rudder’s vehicle revealed 120 buprenorphine strips. A loaded black .22 caliber Glock 44 was recovered in the wood line where Rudder was fleeing deputies. Rudder was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person and Handgun on Person.

Brian Emery Freeman, Jr.

On March 2, 2022, Deputy Grierson conducted a traffic stop along Chesapeake Ave in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Brian Emery Freeman, Jr., 30 of Brandywine, MD, Deputy Grierson noticed Freeman’s arms and hands appeared swollen and had fresh injection marks on them. Deputy Callison and his K-9 partner Reaper arrived on scene and were positively alerted to a controlled dangerous substance. A search revealed three used hypodermic needles, a burnt metal spoon, burnt copper mesh, a paper fold containing suspected heroin and a glass pipe containing suspected crack cocaine. Freeman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.