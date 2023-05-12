PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 1 – May 7, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 2,107 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-30613

On May 1, 2023, Deputy Bowen responded to Kings Landing Road at the BGE Exelon radio tower in Huntingtown, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) cut the barbed wired fence surrounding the tower. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Property Destruction: 23-31079

On May 3, 2023, Deputy Lee responded to Hallowing Point Park located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) vandalized the men’s bathroom and the gender-neutral bathroom at the park. The estimated value of damaged property is $3,000.00.

Theft: 23-31459

On May 4, 2023, Det. Wells responded to Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 265 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for theft of a motor vehicle. Investigation revealed two unknown suspect (s) stole a gray 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat, two door coupe from the dealership’s parking lot. The estimated value of stolen property is $56,995.00.

Theft: 23-31802

On May 5, 2023, Deputy Gadwill received report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised sometime between 9 p.m. on April 26 and 7 a.m. on April. 27, items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a residence in the 800 block of Parran Road in St. Leonard. Amongst the stolen items were a wallet with $2,506 in US currency, a HALO Bolt Ultimate Jump Starter and Air Compressor, and a pair of diamond gold earrings. The estimated value of stolen property is $ 3,230.94.

Theft: 23-31784

On May 5, 2023, Deputy Daily responded to 85 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between March 1st and May 5th, an unknown suspect (s) stole the victim’s license plate expiration sticker. The estimated value of stolen property is $25.00.

DUI Arrests for the week of May 1 thru May 7:

Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy May 6 Estuarcudo Bautista Alcaja 20 Lexington Park Dep. Contic May 6 George S. Harrington 43 Lusby Dep. Jones May 7 Stephen Dennard 63 Lusby Dep. Dymond May 7 Israel D. Matias Agustin 41 Hyattsville Dep. McCourt May 8 Hunter D. Waddell 22 St. Leonard Dep. Dymond

ARRESTS:

Orlando Rash Murphy

On May 8, 2023, Deputy Tavares initiated a traffic stop in the area Rousby Hall Road and HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Delante Orlando Rash Murphy, 31 of Bryans Road, a strong odor of burnt was cannabis emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed multiple individually packaged containers of suspected cannabis (83.1 grams total), three tear-off bags containing a white powdery substance (suspected cocaine totaling 24.5 grams) and 2 Ecstasy pills were located inside the vehicle. Murphy was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Karla Yamith Rodriguez

On May 4, 2023, Deputy Claggett initiated a traffic stop on Church Street in Prince Frederick, for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Karla Yamith Rodriguez, 33 of Prince Frederick, Deputy Claggett was advised Rodriguez was operating a stolen vehicle and was wanted on an open warrant through Prince George’s County. Rodriguez was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and Theft: $25,000 to Under $100,000.00.

Keon Gervonte Hall

On May 4, 2023, Sgt. Robshaw responded to the front parking lot of Calvert High School located at 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick, for report of a suspicious vehicle. Contact was made with the driver, Keon Gervonte Hall, 18 of Prince Frederick, who had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Further investigation revealed 1.5 ounces of cannabis was recovered from inside the vehicle. Hall was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Aleija Leevon Everette

Christopher Antonio Adams Jr.

Tiease Florence Awkward

On May 2, 2023, DFC Grierson and DFC Krueger initiated a felony traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Rt. 260 and Wesley Stinnett Blvd. in Chesapeake Beach. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle, Aleija Leevon Everette, 25 of Riverdale, Christopher Antonio Adams Jr., 18 of Severn, and Tiease Florence Awkward, 35 of Riverdale. All of the occupants were taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle.

