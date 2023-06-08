PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,886 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-38135

On May 29th, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to the 100 block of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a report of a burglary. The complainant advised his camper had been burglarized sometime on May 29 between 3:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) forced entry into the victim’s camper and stole a lock box containing $5,000 in US currency and prescription medication. The estimated value of stolen property is $5,060.00.

Theft: 23-38397

On May 30, 2023, M/DFC Aurich responded to the 3800 block of 8th Street in North Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole the handicapped placard from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $50.00.

Theft: 23-38385

On May 30, 2023, Deputy R. Jones responded to the area of Bay Drive and Lake Place in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised he and two friends were fishing at the lake and left their belongings behind to walk down the street for approximately 45 minutes and when they returned, 3 fishing poles had been stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $220.00.

Theft: 23-39819

On June 4, 2023, Deputy Bowen responded to the BP Gas station located at 2975 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised he placed his wallet down inside the gas station before paying and left his wallet at the counter. The victim went back inside to retrieve the wallet and it was gone. Inside the wallet was 2 debit cards, a Maryland License, a social security card, and $180.00 cash. The amount of stolen property is $200.00.

ARRESTS

Bronzton Xavier Carrington

Brezzie Nicole Curtis

On May 30, 2023, at 8:11 a.m., Deputy DeSantis attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation along Dares Beach Road in the area of Simmons Ridge Road in Prince Frederick. The vehicle failed to stop traveling at a high rate. Additional deputies responding to the call observed the suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Dares Beach Road as the driver bailed out from the car and was seen fleeing on foot into the woods. The driver was observed to be an African-American male wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes. A perimeter was set, drones were deployed and a K9 track was initiated. At approximately 9:09 a.m., Captain Jones observed a vehicle traveling up and back a dead-end road. The driver, Brezzie Nicole Curtis, 18 of Prince Frederick, was stopped. When asked if anyone else was in the car, Curtis denied. An inspection of the rear seat in plain view was an African American male, blue jeans and red shoes matching the description of the suspect. The male was identified as Bronzton Xavier Carrington, 19 of Prince Frederick. Curtis and Carrington were placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Curtis was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and False Statement to an Officer. Carrington was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000 (Stolen Vehicle), and other traffic related charges.

Xavier James Holloway

On May 30, 2023, Deputy T. Bowen initiated a traffic stop along N. Solomons Island Road in the area of HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for an equipment and traffic violation. Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of Cannabis was emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed a passenger, Xavier James Holloway, 18 of Lusby, had a tear off containing Cannabis in his pants. Holloway was asked if he had any other drugs on him and he refused to answer. Holloway was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Upon arrival, a secondary search revealed an additional bag of Cannabis belonging to Holloway for a total of 26 grams. Holloway was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Possession of CDS While Confined, Altering Physical Evidence Crim Proc.

Katlyn Breann Callaway

On June 3, 2023, DFC Strong received report of a disorderly subject at Abner’s Crabhouse located at 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. DFC Strong was approached by the bartender in the establishment advising that a female customer at the bar needed to be escorted out due to her level of intoxication and disorderly behavior. Contact was made with Katlyn Breann Callaway, 30 of Prince Frederick, who was becoming argumentative with deputies and bystanders. DFC Strong attempted to escort Callaway out of the bar and Callaway began to resist, threw herself on the ground, and began yelling profanities while other patrons took notice. At the same time, a separate fight broke out and DFC Strong witnessed Callaway in the gaming room in a physical confrontation with another female. Callaway was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, and 2nd Degree Assault.





Naliease Courtney Coates

On June 4, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the 7-11 located at 3855 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, for the reported disorderly subjects and a fight in progress. Upon arrival there were multiple subjects yelling and screaming at each other. Contact was made with Naliease Courtney Coates, 33 of Huntingtown, who had been warned multiple times about screaming and yelling. Coates became increasingly belligerent screaming profanities. Coates was given multiple opportunities to stop screaming and ordered multiple times, but sill refused. Coates entered a vehicle continuing to scream and yell causing a disturbance as patrons looked on. Coates was placed into custody and into Deputy McCourt’s patrol vehicle where she stuck her foot in the door jamb to prevent the door from closing. Coates was ordered multiple times to move her foot and to stop screaming to which she refused. Dep. McCourt was eventually able to secure Coates’s foot and she was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.

DUI Arrests for the weeks of May 29 thru June 4

Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy May 29 Angela M. Puryear 38 Lexington Park Dep. McCourt June 1 Gerald G. Bowen, Jr. 38 Owings DFC Strong June 1 Torrey R. Shipman 28 Lusby Dep. Newtown

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov