PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 25 – October 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,779 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-68491

On September 26, 2023, at 11:35 p.m., DFC Savick was in the area of Bay Ave and 7th Street in North Beach and observed damage to the stop sign located at the intersection. The stop sign appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was discovered laying in a garden bed of mulch. The wooded beams supporting the mulch bed were also damaged. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 23-69408

On September 30, 2023, DFC Tavares responded to the Prince Frederick Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed a female suspect with a cart full of merchandise left the store walking past all points of sale and fled the scene. The suspect is described as a black female wearing a gray and blue in color stripped head cover, a black t-shirt, a jean jacket tied around her waist, black and gray colored leggings, and black shoes. The stolen items include paper towels, dish detergent, and Salisbury Steaks. The total value of stolen items is $504.00.

ARRESTS :

Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez

On September 26, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisting Troopers with the Maryland State Police to locate a vehicle that refused to pull over for a traffic stop. Deputies attempted to stop a white Ford Mustang for traffic violations when the operator fled at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4 in Lusby. As the suspect vehicle approached deputies stationary at Rt. 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway in Solomons, the driver eluded deputies by making a U turn and began driving north in the southbound lanes before crashing into a guardrail. The driver bailed out of the car and fled on foot into the woods. A search of the vehicle revealed ammunition, an imitation handgun, and numerous knives. After nearly a 2-hour search, Calvert Deputies located the suspect, Wilmer Bladimir Yanes-Jiminez and placed him into custody. Yanes-Jiminez was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Concealing a Dangerous Weapon, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving and several other related charges.

Terry Glenn Parsons, Jr.



On September 27, 2023, Deputy Zinn initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle all over the roadway and traveling at below the posted speed limit in the area of S. Solomons Road and Monticello Lane in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver, Terry Glenn Parsons, Jr., 43 of Lusby, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from Parson’s breath. As Parsons, exited the vehicle, a miniature Fireball shot fell from his lap onto the roadway. Parsons was placed under arrest for DUI. A search of Parsons upon entering the detention center revealed Suboxone in his wallet. Parsons was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS in a Place of Confinement, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving and other traffic related charges.

Keona Dominque Best

On September 28, 2023, at 5:40 a.m., Deputy McCourt responded to a residence on Orwell Court in Prince Frederick, for the reported burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies observed the front door displaying signs of forced entry. Contact was made with the occupants of the residence who advised an unknown black female was outside the home screaming and yelling and proceeded to kick in the door. The female suspect then fled the scene. Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the area of Rt.231 and Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, Keona Dominque Best, 28 of Prince Frederick, was actively resisting arrest and refused to obey deputies’ commands. Best was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she continued to actively resist and fight with Correctional Deputies. Best was charged with First-Degree Burglary, 3rd-Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Burglary, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful order of Law Enforcement Officer, and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less $1,000.

McKinley Theodore Brooks



On September 28, 2023, DFC Plant responded to the 700 block of Armiger Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon making contact with the operator, deputies observed a wooden stick/dowel rod in the handle of the driver’s side door. Further investigation revealed, three glass smoking devices with suspected crack cocaine residue were found inside the vehicle. The operator, McKinley Theodore Brooks, 31 of Huntingtown, was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Michael Frank Brooks

On September 30, 2023, at 11:03 p.m., Cpl. Holt responded to the 7900 block of Mt. Harmony Lane in Owings, for a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, contact was made with Michael Frank Brooks, 68 of Owings, who was intoxicated standing in the middle of the roadway with a rifle in hand. Brooks advised he was on PCP. Brooks was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Intoxicated Endangerment, and Rifle/Shotgun Possession – Disqualification.

DUI Arrests for the week of September 25 – October 1 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy September 27 Luke R. Albanna 40 Huntingtown Deputy Claggett September 28 Dakotah E. Brubaker 22 Lusby Deputy Deinert September 28 Terry G. Parsons 43 Lusby Deputy Zinn September 29 Maria C. Henderson 40 Germantown Cpl. Livingston September 30 Jennifer L. Somosky 58 Huntingtown DFC Durnbaugh

