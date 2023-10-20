PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 9 – October 15, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,844 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-73289

On October 15, 2023, S/DFC Ostazeski responded to Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture Store located at 13864 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the report of a commercial burglary. Investigation revealed a passerby noticed the door to the store had been broken and called police. Deputies arrived on scene to discover unknown suspects forced entry to the building using a wooden pallet to break the lower pane of glass on the automatic sliding door. Broken glass and several metal pieces were found lying inside the storefront. The building appeared vacant. The estimated value of damaged property is $900.00.

Damaged Property: 23-71611

On October 9, 2023, DFC Sturdivant responded to the R&J Liquor Store located at 2797 West Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, for an alarm call. Upon arrival, Deputy Sturdivant observed the sliding glass window for the drive-thru to be broken. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The estimated value of damaged property was $3,000.00.

Damaged Property: 23-72585

On October 12, 2023, Deputy R. Jones responded to the area Sycamore Road and White Sands Drive in Lusby, for the report of a traffic complaint. The complainant advised two subjects were riding dirt bikes on the roadway and on people’s property. The dirt bikes have caused ruts and damages that need fixed. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Property Destruction: 23-72211

On October 11, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick, for the reported burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed a window had been broken out of a vacant residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $350.00.

Theft: 23-71660

On October 9, 2023, M/DFC Wood responded to the 9100 block of Woodland Way N. in Owings, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who advised a vehicle pulled into the victim’s driveway at 3 a.m. and a tall skinny male wearing a hoodie entered two vehicles on the property and stole a Coach wallet, credit cards and $80 in US currency. The estimated value of stolen property is $85.00.

Theft: 23-71608

On Oct. 9, 2023, Deputy Newtown responded to the 9100 block of Woodland Way N. in Owings, for the reported theft from a vehicle. Contact was made with the complainant who stated his neighbors contacted him after finding his credit cards laying in the grass. The victim advised his Government issued SIPER token and $200 in cash were stolen out of the center console. Deputies made contact with a second citizen in the 1100 block of Fawn Lane who had jewelry stolen from their vehicle. A third citizen in the 9100 block of Bear Claw Court in Owings, reported her purse and its contents were stolen from the vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is unknown. Citizens are reminded to removed valuables from their vehicles, lock your car doors, turn on outside lights, and lock up your home. If you see something, say something.

Theft: 23-72047

On October 10, 2023, Deputy Smith responded to the 600 block of Mohave Court in Lusby, for the report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) siphoned fuel out of the gas tank in one of her vehicles. The estimated value of stolen property is $45.22.

Theft: 23-72500

On October 12, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the Fairgrounds on Rt. 231 in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised the rear Maryland registration plate was stolen from his vehicle that was parked in the Fairground lot for sale. The theft occurred sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 12. The estimated value of stolen property is $135.00.

ARRESTS:

Antwaun Augustus Williams

On October 12, 2023, at approximately 12:35 a.m., DFC Plant observed a large box truck without operable rear tail or marker lamps traveling north on Rt. 4 in Prince Frederick. Deputies recognized this vehicle from a previous traffic stop and advised the driver was suspended and told not to drive. Deputy Plant activated his emergency equipment with lights in his marked patrol vehicle in the area of Huntingtown High School. The box truck continued north failing to stop for marked patrol vehicles with emergency lights and sirens activated. The suspect vehicle was observed traveling at high rates, crossing the white lines nearly striking a guardrail. A rolling road block was successfully executed; the vehicle was stopped just prior to Bright Lane in Owings. The driver, Antwaun Augustus Williams, 51 of Capitol Heights, was placed into custody. As Williams exited the vehicle, he was observed to be smoking a cigarette dipped in Phenylcyclohexyl Piperidene (PCP). Williams was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, Fleeing and Eluding and other traffic related charges.

Marci Bethany Pitt

On October 12, 2023, DFC Plant responded to Fox Run Liquors located at 701 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a female wearing a jacket and pajama pants entered the store and stole a bottle of Canadian Mist Whiskey then exited the store passing all points of sale. The suspect was identified as Marci Bethany Pitt, 27 of no fixed address. Pitt was observed on store surveillance placing the bottle inside her jacket. A search of Pitt’s person incident to arrest revealed a Phencyclidine (PCP) “dipper” cigarette. Pitt was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: Less than $100.00.

DUI Arrests for the week of October 9 – October 15 On Oct. 10, Willian A. Portillo-Orellana, 30 of Huntingtown, by Deputy Claggett

On October 11, Thomas J. Nowicki 30 of Riverdale, GA, by Cpl. Shrawder

On October 12, Jackson M. Chaney, 23 of St. Leonard, by DFC Plant

On October 12, Antwaun A. Williams, 51 of Capitol Heights, by DFC Plant

On October 13, David W. Whitaker Jr., 21 of Lusby, by Deputy Fleenor

On October 14, James E. Irby Jr., 28 of Nanjemoy, by Deputy Claggett

On October 15, Shane M. Beall, 22 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Sylver

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov