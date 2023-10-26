PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 16 – October 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,857 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-73552 On October 16, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the Patuxent Plaza Shopping Center located at 13928 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the reported burglary. Upon arrival, Deputy McCourt observed a wooden pallet lying next to shattered glass by the front door. The complainant advised nothing had been taken. The estimated value of the damaged property is $2000.00.

Burglary: 23-73519 On October 16, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the 1600 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick for the report of a burglary that already occurred. Contact was made with the complainant who advised the back window of a vacant home had been broken out. Dep. Gadwill responded to another property on Mint Court, 5 days prior for the same incident. There was no damage to the interior of the home. The estimated value of the damaged property is $1,500.00.

Damaged Property: 23-74906 On October 21, 2023, Cpl. Kelly responded to the 500 block of Sonoma Lane in Prince Frederick, for a report of property destruction. Contact was made with the complainant who advised an unknown vehicle struck and damaged his mailbox. The mailbox was found lying in the driveway with tire marks on the edge of the victim’s yard along with pieces of black plastic from the post of the mailbox. The estimated value of the damaged property is $400.00.

Damaged Property: 23-73937 On October 17, 2023, DFC Sturdivant responded to the 1800 block of Perspective Place in Owings, for the report of damaged property. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his house had been egged. Egg shells were discovered on the front porch and egg residue was found on the shutters and the siding of the home. The estimated value of the damaged property is $100.00.

Damaged Property: 23-74645 On October 20, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the 200 block of Lore Road in Solomons, for the reported property destruction. Contact was made with the complainant who advised the ignition switch to his 26ft Chris-Craft kept at the marina had been damaged. It appears the ignition had been pushed into the dash in an attempt to steal the boat. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-74493 On October 19, 2023, DFC Tavares responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Harmony Road in Owings, for the theft of a motor vehicle. The victim advised her dark gray in color 2009 Nissan Maxima with no registration was being stored on the property and was last seen on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The estimated value of stolen property is $4,000.00.

Theft: 23-73898 On October 17, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to 175 Armory Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed two Daikin Industries Model 4MXS36RMVJUA Air Conditioning units had been stolen from the property. The estimated value of stolen property is $12,000.00.

Theft: 23-74139 On October 18, 2023, DFC Savick responded to the 4000 block of 14th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck Bed “Roll-Up Tonneau Cover” had been stolen sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,000.00.

Theft: 23-74413 On October 19, 2023, M/DFC Wood responded to Mount Hope Community Center located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her Apple Airpods had been stolen out of her classroom sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 17. The estimated value of stolen property is $99.00.



Theft: 23-74661 On October 20, 2023, Deputy Bowen responded to the 400 block Oyster Bay Place in Solomons, for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised her wallet and its contents were stolen from her unlocked Chevy Impala during the night. The estimated value of stolen property is $50.00.

Theft: 23-74659 On October 20, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the Prince Frederick Weis market located at 750 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed on Oct. 18, 2023 at approximately 6:42 p.m., three women entered the store and stole $666.76 worth of Olay beauty care products. Security footage shows three females with dark hair wearing long dresses and sweaters taking products off the shelves and placing them in various pockets of the dresses. The females then left the store and fled in a silver Toyota van with unknown VA tags. Deputies continue to investigate.



ARRESTS:

Bronzton Xavier Carrington

On October 21, 2023, DFC Plant was on routine patrol in the area of Calvert Town Drive in Prince Frederick and observed a male subject on the sidewalk identified as Bronzton Xavier Carrington, 19 of Prince Frederick. Carrington had 4 open and active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. DFC Plant attempted to serve Carrington the open warrants and Carrington fled the area on foot. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and Carrington was taken into custody. Due to Carrington’s actions, numerous individuals exited their homes due to the disturbance of the public peace and him running from law enforcement. Carrington was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Obstructing and Hindering, and Disorderly Conduct.

DUI Arrests for the week of October 16 – October 22 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy October 17 Phillip E. Hartzer 35 Tall Timbers Deputy Deinert October 18 Devin M. Smith 58 Sunderland Deputy Newton October 19 Janet Baptiste 58 Rockville Deputy Hudson October 22 Josue N. Salguero Giron 30 St. Leonard DFC Mohler October 22 Wesley T. Collins 27 Baltimore Cpl. Bortchevsky

