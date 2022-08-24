Calvert County Sheriff's Officer Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,275 calls for service throughout the community.

Property Destruction: 22-46919

On August 15, 2022, Cpl. Y. Bortchevsky responded to the 500 block of English Oak Lane in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, an unknown suspect (s) caused damage to four front windows of the residence and one screen using a suspected BB gun. The estimated value of the damaged property is $570.

Theft: 22-46837

On August 15, 2022, DFC Huy responded to the 1400 block of Skinners Turn Road in Owings, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 30 and August 13, an unknown suspect (s) stole the rear registration plate from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $50.

Theft: 22-47309

On August 17, 2022, Master Deputy Flynt responded to Spa 1 Nails located at 352 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft. The complainant advised the theft suspect received services to include a pedicure, exited the store without making payment, and stole the tip jar containing $30 USD. The suspect is described as a black female with short yellow hair, 5’3” to 5’4” tall, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with a thin to medium build. The total value of stolen property is $60.

ARRESTS:

Katlynn Renee Wilson

On August 17, 2022, DFC Krueger responded to the intersection of Pine Blvd. and Cathy Ct. in Lusby, for the report of an unoccupied vehicle in the roadway. Deputies arrived on the scene and located an unoccupied vehicle partially in a ditch with significant property damage. Investigation revealed, that the damaged vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle in a burglary that had occurred in the 500 block of Planters Wharf Road in Lusby, moments earlier. The operator, Katlynn Renee Wilson, 18 of Lusby, was later located at her residence and taken into custody. Wilson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Burglary-4th Degree, Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle without a License, and Failure to Return/Remain at Scene of Accident.

Zachary James Krenik

On August 19, 2022, Deputy Newton and DFC DeLeon responded to a traffic complaint for a vehicle all over the roadway. Upon making contact with the driver, Zachary James Krenik, 28 of Huntingtown, DFC DeLeon observed a plastic tie-off containing suspected crack cocaine on the driver’s seat in plain view. A vehicle search revealed a glass pipe with freshly burnt ends containing a white powdery substance (suspected crack cocaine). Krenik was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and several other traffic-related charges.

Lionel Mackall, Jr.

On August 15, 2022, Deputy DeSantis conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations in the area of Stamper Court and Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick. A vehicle search revealed a measuring spoon containing a white powdery substance and a broken piece of glass with suspected crack cocaine residue. The passenger, Lionel Mackall, Jr., 40 of Prince Frederick, was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.