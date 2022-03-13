PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. to consider and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2023 staff recommended operating and capital improvement budget. The public hearing will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The public may participate by phone (audio only) by calling either of the following toll-free numbers to participate remotely:

Toll-free: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide public comment: *9

Citizens are encouraged to view the budget in its entirety and learn more about the FY 2023 budget process by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY2023BudgetProcess.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202.

Individuals interested in providing comment may submit written comments to 175 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD, Attn: Sharon Strand, Director of Finance & Budget or by email to Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov. Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on March 21 to be made part of the record.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2651 or by email to Beth.Richmond@calvertcountymd.gov.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.