PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) will host the state’s first Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission (MPTSC) ACC and Trial Board training programs.

MPTSC training is required for ACC and Trial Board members throughout the state of Maryland. The training will take place during the second and third weeks of October in Prince Frederick.

The MPTSC training program was developed to prepare ACC and Trial Board members to perform their duties as outlined in the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. ACC and Trial Board members will be instructed in topics that include police procedures, case studies, administrative processes and will engage in situational based learning.

The Calvert County ACC has invited Charles and St. Mary’s County ACC and Trial Board members to attend the training.

Following MPTSC training, the five-member ACC will meet at least monthly to review the findings of a law enforcement investigation to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a police officer who is the subject of investigation.

The three-member Trial Board will convene as needed for a charged officer’s appeal of disciplinary action.

Citizens can find ACC and Trial Board information on the Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB) website at www.CalvertCountyPAB.com.

For more information, citizens may email PAB@calvertcountymd.gov or contact Administrative Aide, Liz Drew at 410-535-1600, ext. 2695.