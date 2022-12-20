PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark Cox, Catherine Grasso, Earl “Buddy” Hance, Mike Hart and Todd Ireland were sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as the 64th Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and Ricky Cox was sworn in as the Calvert County Sheriff by Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith.

Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis was master of ceremonies during the event held at College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick campus.

In its first session, held immediately after the ceremony, the new BOCC elected Commissioner Hance as board president and Commissioner Hart as its vice president.

The BOCC thanks members of the community who participated in the ceremony, including Pastor Robert Kendall of Friendship Community Baptist Church in Dunkirk; the Rev. Dr. Dana Jones of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick; musicians from Huntingtown and Calvert high schools; the Northern High School NJROTC Color Guard; Eagle Scout Evan Davis; and Girl Scout Troop 6333.

A recording of the ceremony and BOCC meeting is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SwearingIn.