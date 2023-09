L to R: Sgt. O’Donnell, Souther Middle Dean Tonya Champion, DFC Murphy, and Sgt. Robshaw

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Thanks to donations received through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office ‘Shop with a Cop’ program, ‘Shop with a Cop’ President, Sgt. Robshaw and Cpl. Andre Mitchell (Vice President) along with ‘Shop with a Cop’ members were able to donate backpacks filled with school supplies to every middle school in Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS as well as Calvert Country School for students in need.

On behalf of the ‘Shop with a Cop’ program, thank you to all of our donors.

For more information on the ‘Shop with a Cop’ program, please contact Mark.Robshaw@Calvertcountymd.gov.

L to R: Sgt. O’Donnell, Cpl. Mitchell, Calvert Country Dean Katherine McShea, Sgt. Robshaw, and DFC Spaulding

L to R: DFC Spaulding, Sgt. Robshaw, Calvert Middle Dean Jason Oates, Safety Advocate Gordon Pracht, Cpl. Mitchell, and Sgt. Robshaw

L to R: Sgt. O’Donnell, S/DFC Ward, Plum Point Middle Principal Danielle Swann, Col. Mitchell, and Sgt. Robshaw

L to R: Sgt. O’Donnell, Sgt. Robshaw, Windy Hill Middle Principal Mark Whidden, DFC Parks, Cpl. Mitchell

L to R: Sgt. O’Donnell, Northern Middle Dean Jackie Gheen, Sgt. Robshaw, and Cpl. Mitchell

L to R: Sgt. O’Donnell, Cpl. Mitchell, Mill Creek Middle Assistant Principal Matt Deegan, DFC Krueger, and Sgt. Robshaw