Calvert Deputies Visit Little Legends Early Learning Center

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On July 31, 2023, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office visited the Little Legends Early Learning Center in Huntingtown.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Members of the Supports Services Unit, along with the agency’s facility dog Dougall and his partner Cpl. Durner gave students a tour of their patrol vehicles and taught the children about the agency’s drones. The children even got to cuddle with Dougall!

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

“It was the perfect start to the week,” the agency posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you, Little Legends, for hosting; hope everyone had a wonderful time!”

