Calvert Deputies Visit Little Legends Early Learning Center

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On July 31, 2023, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office visited the Little Legends Early Learning Center in Huntingtown.
Members of the Supports Services Unit, along with the agency’s facility dog Dougall and his partner Cpl. Durner gave students a tour of their patrol vehicles and taught the children about the agency’s drones. The children even got to cuddle with Dougall!
“It was the perfect start to the week,” the agency posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you, Little Legends, for hosting; hope everyone had a wonderful time!”
