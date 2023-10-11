Calvert Deputy Recognized As Instructor Of The Year

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Cpl. N. DeFelice was recognized as the Instructor of the Year during the Maryland Police & Correctional Training Commission’s 23rd Annual Instructors’ Awards Ceremony in Sykesville.

“Cpl. DeFelice represents the pinnacle of excellence in his field, and his dedication to shaping the next generation of public safety professionals is truly commendable. Thank you for your continued success and dedication,” CCSO stated in a Facebook post congratulating DeFelice.

