Calvert Deputy Tristen Plant Recognized As Deputy Of The Quarter

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Announced via a Facebook post by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Ricky Cox has recognized and congratulated Deputy First Class Tristen Plant for receiving the honor of 2023 Deputy of the 3rd Quarter.

“Deputy T. Plant currently serves our Patrol Bureau. Deputy Plant is a team player who takes initiative and is always willing to go above and beyond,” the sheriff’s office stated in the post. “Deputy Plant was recently recognized by our EMS partners for his assistance and professionalism while responding to a cardiac arrest call and for these reasons, DFC Plant was named Deputy of the Quarter. Congratulations DFC T. Plant and thank you for your service.”

