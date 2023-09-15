Calvert Detectives Seeking Identity Of Theft Suspect At T-Mobile Store

DUNKIRK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the T-Mobile store located at 10119 Ward Road in Dunkirk, MD.

The complainant advised the male pictured below entered the business and began making product inquiries, asking about in-stock product not on display. The suspect is believed to have produced a unique “key” to unlock four iPhones on display. He then cut the attached cords, removing the phones from the display before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a younger black male, 25-35 years of age, approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170lbs.

Anyone with the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Gough at Ryan.Gough@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 23-64051.