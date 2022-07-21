LUSBY, Md. — On July 2, 2022, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Atomic Seafood in Lusby, MD, for the report of a fight involving a large group of people and a suspect with a knife.

An assault occurred outside of the restaurant and two victims were seriously cut/stabbed during the altercation.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in helping provide any information related to this incident.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact Det. Josh Buck at

410-535-2800 ext. 2765

or

Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.