PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of Elections is accepting applications for individuals who wish to serve as election judges for the 2022 primary and general elections.

No experience is required; election judges will receive comprehensive mandatory training in advance. In addition, election judges will be compensated for training and for working on early voting and election days.

The 2022 Primary Election is Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting for the Primary Election will be held Thursday, July 7 through Thursday, July 14, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with early voting Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Election judges must report one hour before the polls open and serve until all duties are completed after the polls close.

Election judges play an essential role in the election process. They are responsible for administering the voting procedures in each precinct and ensuring that qualified voters are able to cast their vote privately in a trouble-free environment.

To be eligible, you must be:

A registered voter in the state of Maryland (16-year-olds may serve with parent or guardian permission if they can demonstrate that they meet all other qualifications for serving as an election judge)

Able to read, write and speak English

Possess basic math skills

Comfortable operating computer technology

Physically and mentally able to work a 15-16 hour day

Able to sit and/or stand for extended periods

Able to lift at least 10-15 pounds

Attend mandatory training class and pass an assessment test

Willing to work outside your own precinct

For more information, contact the Calvert County Board of Elections office at 410-535-2214, ext. 4, or email elections@calvertcountymd.gov. Apply online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/159/Election-Judges.

Election judges are the primary contact the general public has with the Election Office during voting hours. Qualified election judges work as a team with fellow judges, maintain a positive attitude and are courteous and patient with voters and fellow judges.

Duties include setting up and breaking down a polling place before and after voting hours. Other duties may include checking in voters, assisting voters and overseeing all election procedures throughout the polling place.

An election judge may not currently hold or be a candidate for any public or political office, or be a chairman, campaign manager or treasurer for a political or candidate committee. All party affiliations are welcome, however election judges shall not engage in party or political activity while on duty.

Judges will earn a minimum of $175 for each early voting day and/or each Election Day, and $25 for the mandatory training class. Judges shall receive their payment by mail approximately 6-8 weeks following each Election. Compensation for training will not be paid if the judge does not serve during early voting or on Election Day.

For local information and updates on the 2022 Election, visit the Calvert County Board of Elections website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CalvertElectionBoard.