PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) seeks to fill three vacancies for the Environmental Commission (EC).

The EC advises the BOCC, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning and the Planning Commission on environmental matters, promotes recycling programs, alternative energy use and energy conservation; provides public education through outreach events; and supports other county environmental organizations.

“The Environmental Commission was established in 1975 due to a growing need to address surfacing environmental issues,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance.

“The commission allows our community an opportunity to weigh in on matters that may impact Calvert County for current residents and future generations. We encourage those interested in positively impacting our local environment to embrace this opportunity.”

The EC consists of 11 members who serve three-year terms. Following the initial three-year term, voting members may be appointed to two additional full terms.

Voting members must be Calvert County residents and have interest in one or many facets of the county’s natural and man-made environments, which include forests, farms, fields and streams.

The commission also considers and advises on topics including, but not limited to: climate change, sea-level rise, aquifers supplying drinking water, traffic congestion, stormwater and wastewater management, sustainable practices, energy and water conservation.

Members can expect to spend approximately five to eight hours per month on commission-related duties for meetings, events and communications.

