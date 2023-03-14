Calvert Human Resources Analyst II Named 2022 Employee Of The Year

Lisa Viverette, Human Resources Analyst II, was named the 2022 Employee of the Year.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Lisa Viverette, Human Resources Analyst II, as the 2022 Employee of the Year.

Lisa was nominated by her peers for this award, which is compounded with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office nomination for her December 2022 Employee of the Month award.

Lisa coordinated the effort to convert in-person trainings for the Sheriff’s Office to an online platform.

This effort reduced the cost of training, eliminating the need for extended travel and money spent on training resources, while maintaining a continued presence of police officers in the local community.

Both supervisors and colleagues commended her creativity, problem-solving skills and willingness to work outside of regular work hours. Her work ethic was described as “beyond reproach,” her thoroughness in her work was compared to a “caulk gun at the ready because things don’t fall through the cracks,” and many noted that they were “so blessed to have a ‘Lisa’ on their team.”

Congratulations!