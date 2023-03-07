Maximilian X. Robinson

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Huntingtown man after pouring gas and later setting his home on fire.

On February 27, 2023, at around 6:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 3340 Ben Oak Drive for a report of an individual pouring gasoline on himself and other items.

During the 911 call, the person ignited clothing in a closet. Deputies were the first to arrive, ensuring everyone had safely escaped and then attempted to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters arrived and were able to contain the fire. Robinson’s father was home and later took himself to the hospital to be evaluated for burns sustained while trying to extinguish the fire.

Investigators were requested to investigate and confirmed Maximilian X. Robinson, 29, had intentionally set the fire, causing approximately $15,000 in damages.

Robinson was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center for evaluation.

Today he was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and transported to Calvert County Detention Center on first-degree arson charges, where he is currently being held without bond.