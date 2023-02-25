GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Sandra Denise Curl of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Percy Leroy Jacobs of Prince Frederick, Maryland late yesterday to 30 months each in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to defraud the United States, helping file false tax returns, and theft of government funds. Judge Hazel also ordered the defendants to each pay $959,044 in restitution. On March 21, 2022, a federal jury convicted the defendants after trial.

The sentences were announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division; and Special Agent in Charge Kareem A. Carter of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office.

According to evidence presented at trial, between 2013 and 2016, Curl and Jacobs filed tax returns on behalf of multiple fraudulent trusts they owned, seeking refunds to which they were not entitled. Curl and Jacobs also filed false individual tax returns in their own names, claiming fictitious tax withholdings in order to generate refunds. In total, the defendants attempted to defraud the IRS of more than $2.2 million.

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division commended IRS-Criminal Investigation for its work in the case.

U.S. Attorney Barron and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Morgan and Trial Attorneys Jeffrey McLellan and George Meggali of the Tax Division, who are prosecuting the case.

