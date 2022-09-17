SOLOMONS, Md. – Let the festivities begin! Come join us in celebrating the Patuxent River during PRAD and help teach future generations of its importance. To commemorate CMM’s 50th Anniversary, we invite you to attend the glamourous Bugeye Ball on October 15th. For information on these events and more visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Wednesday through Friday, the month of October – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Saturdays* and Sundays, the month of October – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 and 3:10 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour river cruise aboard the Wm. B Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost: $7 for adults and $4 for children 5-12 years. Children under 5 ride free when accompanied by a paying adult. *There will be no cruises on Saturday, October 15 due to other events. For more information and to register, visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises

Thursdays, October 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts: Otters Sessions at 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 20 – 40 minutes. Free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Otters!

Saturday, October 8 – Patuxent River Appreciation Day 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD) is an annual celebration of the Patuxent River. Join us for lots of music, food, makers of home spun goods, a petting zoo, boat rides, toy boat building, displays and activities celebrating the river! Cost: free. For more information contact Melissa McCormick or visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/PRAD

Saturday, October 15 – 2022 Bugeye Ball 7 -11 p.m.

Join us for a glamorous evening at the 2022 Bugeye Ball, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Calvert Marine Museum. Enjoy delicious cuisine from Ken’s Creative Kitchen and live music and dancing with friends, all while supporting the museum’s next 50 years. Proceeds from this year’s ball will help “Deck the Dee!” – a project to completely replace the deck of CMM’s iconic skipjack and primary education vessel, the Dee of St. Mary’s. Cost: $200 per ticket. For more information contact Lisa Howard or visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/Bugeye-Ball Museum & Museum Store closed today.

Sundays, October 16 & 30 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail on the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost: $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. *Sorry, children under 5 are not permitted. To register visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Thursdays, October 20 & 27 – Little Minnows: Otters 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Free with museum admission. Capacity is limited; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Otters!

Thursday, October 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Friday, October 21 – Fossil Day 1– 4 p.m.

Be a paleontologist for the afternoon! Discover fun facts about the Miocene fossils that come from the Calvert Cliffs and practice excavating real fossils from matrix (while supplies last). Activities appropriate for ages 4-10. Program included with museum admission.

Saturday, October 22 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042.