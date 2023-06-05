Calvert Middle School Staff Dresses Up As Ms. DeHenzel For Superhero Spirit Day

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On May 23, 2023, Calvert Middle School Teachers and Staff showed their appreciation and admiration for their Calvert Middle School Teacher of the Year, Gwenn DeHenzel, by dressing up as Gwenn for the Superhero Spirit Day they hosted at their school. The staff’s costumes included glasses, crocs, wigs, name tags, and even replicas of Gwenn’s tattoo sleeve!

The surprise was orchestrated by Calvert Middle School Special Education Instructional Assistant Glenette (Fitz) Fitzmyer. When asked why she set up this special surprise for Gwenn, Fitz replied, “I have worked with her for the past 3 years and seen what an extraordinary teacher and human she is. I got the idea from CMS counselors and secretary who dressed up as one of the counselors last year. It was so funny. I felt she deserved to know how much she is appreciated.”

“Gwenn is a very humble person and a very hard worker. Through her daily, diligent efforts Gwenn has accomplished more than what a certificate can show, She has taught her students to give their best effort, to be proud of their hard work and to be good citizens in this world,” Fitz continued. “She does a lot of work behind the scenes. She works through her lunch break every day for the past 3 years to help her students stay current with their assignments. She maintains professionalism no matter what challenges occur during a given school day.”

Ms. DeHenzel has been a special education teacher at Calvert Middle School for three years and has quickly made a great impression on her fellow teachers as well as all of her students. She was not only voted Teacher of the Year at Calvert Middle but also won the Calvert County Special Education Citizens Advisory Award. Gwenn DeHenzel will be recognized at the Board of Commissioners meeting later in June.

“Words really can’t express what this meant to me. I’m sure it seems like such a silly thing for them to do, but it was actually quite an honor,” said Ms. DeHenzel about seeing this act of admiration from her coworkers. “Being in the education field is not always easy, so it’s nice to be able to have a good laugh together.”

While this dress-up act proved to be a good laugh, it was also evidence of the impact that educators like Gwenn DeHenzel can have on their communities. Individuals who are selfless and devoted to helping our community are what make the future of Calvert County so bright.

Congratulations Ms. DeHenzel!

