Calvert Public Works To Host Free Tire Recycling Event For Residents

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free tire recycling event for Calvert County residents on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The recycling event will be held at the Appeal Landfill, located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.

All tires must be less than 5 feet in diameter and clear of water and dirt. Only 10 tires per vehicle will be permitted at a time, and residents are limited to one trip. No commercial vehicles will be accepted at this event. Proof of residency is required.

For more information about recycling events, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.

