Calvert Sheriff's Office Present Colors During Vietnam War Veterans Ceremony

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On March 29, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office honor guard presented colors during a commemorative ceremony honoring Vietnam War Veterans.

The American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach hosted a Southern Maryland Vietnam War Veteran 50th Anniversary Salute. Scott Deacon, Post Commander welcomed guests with opening remarks followed by Keynote Speaker George Owings.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was honored to participate as we are indebted to our country’s veterans for their service to our great nation.