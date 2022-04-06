PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students recently brought home top honors after competing in this year’s Maryland Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference. This year’s event was held virtually and took place between February 29th and March 30th, with awards being announced on Saturday, April 2nd. FBLA is the largest co-curricular business organization in the country. Students were able to select from over 60 events in which to compete, ranging from Public Speaking to Accounting to Graphic Design, as well as chapter projects. Some are written tests, some are performance events, some are production tests, some are case studies, and some have one or more elements. FBLA chapters are open to all students, not only those participating in Business Education courses.

In addition to state competitions, several regional and state leadership offices were announced. Olivia Herrin was elected as Region IV Vice President and Sarah Hurley was elected as State Parliamentarian for the upcoming 2022-23 school year; both are students at Northern High School. Aamaly Hossain, Northern High School, has served during the 2021-22 school year as the FBLA State Vice President.

In addition to the outstanding student success, Ms. Nancy Tassa-Wilt was named as this year’s FBLA Maryland Local Outstanding Chapter Advisor. Tassa-Wilt has served as the advisor for Northern High School’s FBLA chapter for 24 years.

Tassa-Wilt shared that she is looking forward to traveling later this summer with this year’s state qualifiers. She stated, “While this conference was again virtual and most competitions were pre-recorded or done at their home schools, [Nationals] will be a different story. I told them to already pack their bags — we are getting on that plane to be with each other to share great memories as a chapter and with other members from across the country. I hope to again bring home some national winners.”

Forty-five students from Northern High School, Huntingtown High School, and Plum Point Middle School placed in the top ten in their respective competition areas at this year’s event. The top four students from each competition advance to National competition to be held June 29 – July 2 in Chicago, Il.

Those recognized at the April 2nd awards presentation are:

Accounting II:

Ashley Cooke, Huntingtown High School, 3rd Place

Agribusiness:

Abigail Spence, Northern High School, 2nd Place

American Enterprise Project:

Amanda Bower, Mao Yu Cheng and Sarah Hurley, Northern High School, 2nd Place

Business Communication:

Amanda Bower, Northern High School, 1st Place

Business Etiquette:

Maria Leonor Miranda, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Business Law:

Cate Hall, Northern High School, 6th Place

Addison Fortenbery, Northern High School, 10th Place

Business Management:

Lorenzo Guttadauro, Huntingtown High School, 6th Place

Career Exploration:

Kash Larnerd, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Career Research:

Mykenzie Monroe, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Client Service:

Sydney Cooksey, Northern High School, 5th Place

Community Service Project:

Gentry Bowie, Addison Fortenbery and Aamaly Hossain, Northern High School, 1st Place

Critical Thinking:

Racheal Howell and Mikayla Millsaps, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Digital Video Production:

Christian Arias, Huntingtown High School, 2nd Place

Electronic Career Portfolio:

Aamaly Hossain, Norther Nigh School, 3rd Place

Elevator Speech:

Jayden Eversole, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Financial Literacy:

Charles Stern, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Graphic Design:

Joseph Williams, Huntingtown High school, 1st Place

Human Resource Management:

Jalon Bain, Huntingtown High School, 6th Place

Insurance and Risk Management:

Tori Jackson, Northern High School, 8th Place

Ariana Tanouye, Huntingtown High School, 9th Place

Introduction to Business Communication:

Dylan Kinner, Northern High School, 3rd Place

Anna Kim, Northern High School, 8th Place

Mariah Wiseman, Huntingtown High School, 10th Place

Introduction to Business Concepts:

Jasmine Simpson, Northern High School, 3rd Place

Introduction to Business Presentation:

Riley O’Leary, Northern High School, 6th Place

Introduction to Business Procedures:

Greg Proctor, Huntingtown High School, 9th Place

Introduction to FBLA:

Mikaella Jones, Northern High School, 7th Place

Reagan Hersh, Huntingtown High School, 8th Place

Introduction to Information Technology:

Mao Yu Cheng, Northern High School, 1st Place

Luke Erly, Northern High School, 8th Place

Introduction to Public Speaking:

Olivia Herrin, Northern High School, 3rd Place

Sarah Hurley, Northern High School, 5th Place

Introduction to Social Media Strategy:

Laila Mitchell, Northern High School, 4th Place

Journalism:

Canon Drummond, Huntingtown High School, 9th Place

Leadership:

Cayden Campbell, Plum Point Middle School, 1st Place

Marketing:

Cason Bradford, Calvert Burkholder and Steven Vilcheck, Northern High School, 2nd Place

Partnership with Business Project:

Cate Hall, Laila Mitchell and Abigail Spence, Northern High School, 2nd Place

Caroline Garrett, Tori Minakowski and Bella Rosasco, Huntingtown High School, 4th Place

Personal Finance:

Rylan Venable, Huntingtown High School, 3rd Place

Allie Frederickson, Northern High School, 9th Place

Public Service Announcement:

Taylor Webster, Huntingtown High School, 1st Place

Gentry Bowie, Northern High School, 6th Place

Website Design:

Emmanuel Roberts, Huntingtown High School, 10th Place

Word Processing:

Kyle Nielson, Huntingtown High School, 1st Place