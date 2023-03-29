Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For TA’Siya Woodland, GoFundMe Created

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On March 24, 2023, 18-year-old TA’Siya Woodland of Lexington Park, was killed in an act of gun violence in the parking lot of the Big Dogs in Paradise bar in Mechanicsville.

Woodland, who was a transgender female, was beloved by her family and friends.

On Sunday, April 2, a candlelight vigil will be held for Woodland. All members of the community are encouraged to join. The vigil will be held at Chancellor’s Run Park and will begin at 6 p.m.

A GoFundMe has also been created for the family of Woodland to help with funeral arrangements.

“She was a woman who was high spirited and protective of those she loved,” Lizzy, the aunt of Woodland, stated on the GoFundMe page. “She loved to have a good time, smile and laugh and spend time with her family. She was never too far when you needed her. After her and her 3 siblings lost their mom, someone whom she deeply resembles and looked up to, she got the courage to start living in her truth and started her transition, which her family accepted with open arms. For the years that god gave us her, she was a joy and made sure everyone she was around knew that they were loved. This unexpected death has overcome our family with grief. Please help our family send her off in the best way possible, a way that she deserved. All donations are more than appreciated, even a simple share would help. Our family deeply appreciates it from the bottom of our hearts.”

If you would like to donate, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tasiya-woodland

