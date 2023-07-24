Capt. Donald Louis Brown, USN (Ret.)

Captain Donald Louis Brown, USN (Retired) passed away on July 1, 2023 at the age of 89. Donald was born December 15, 1933 to Nelson Alonzo Brown and the former Hazel Lomax in Fort Scott, Kansas. Following his graduation from Fort Scott High School in 1951, Donald attended Baker University for 1 year and was a member of Kappa Sigma National Fraternity before attending the U.S. Naval Academy in June 1952. Captain Brown graduated from the United States Naval Academy in the top third of his class with a B.S. in General Engineering and received his commission as an Ensign on June 1, 1956. Following graduation, Captain Brown attended United States Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California and graduated with a B.S. in Engineering Electronics. Captain Brown married Angela Pearce of Baltimore on June 27, 1959 at the USNA Chapel in Annapolis.

Captain Brown served 31 years and one month on active duty in the intelligence community as a member of the Naval Security Group, designated as a Communication Specialist/Cryptologist. As a naval officer, Captain Brown served at sea and was stationed in Japan, Turkey, Philippines Islands, South Vietnam, Guam, Alaska and stateside in California, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC. While serving as executive officer on Guam, Captain Brown set up and directed the operations of three evacuee camps as part of Operation New Life when over 100,000 Vietnamese passed through Guam. Captain Brown retired on June 30, 1987 while serving at the National Security Agency. Captain Brown was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Navy Commendation Medal. Captain Brown is also authorized to wear the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Humanitarian Medal, and the Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation Medal.

Captain Brown and Angela retired to St. Mary’s County in Southern Maryland to their home on the Patuxent River where they enjoyed the region’s beauty, boating, fishing and the “land of pleasant living” lifestyle. In retirement, Captain Brown served as President of The Retired Officers Association of Southern Maryland, Member of the American Legion, Post 221 in Avenue, Maryland, Chapter Chairman of the St. Mary’s American Red Cross and Board of Directors of the American Red Cross Greater Chesapeake and Potomac Blood Region. Captain Brown volunteered and served as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Calvert Marine Museum, St. Mary’s County citizen representative on the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, Chairman of the Republican Party of St. Mary’s County, Vice Chairman of Governor of Maryland’s Patuxent River Commission, ran for Maryland State Senate in 1994 and was County Director of several successful presidential, governor, state senate and county commissioner political campaigns.

After 61 years of marriage, Angela passed away on January 15, 2021. His daughter Barbara predeceased them both in 1971 from Cystic Fibrosis. Over the years, the family has supported and fundraised to help find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. Captain Brown is survived by his daughter Deborah Brown Radivo and son in-law Nick Anthony Radivo of Centreville, Maryland. Viewings will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.