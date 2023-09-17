CALIFORNIA, Md – On September 16, 2023 at approximately 3:15 p.m., units were dispatched to a car fire at the Wawa gas station in California.

Units arrived on scene and found the Hyundai sedan with smoke projecting from the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was fortunately outside of the vehicle while making the call with the dispatcher.

The sedan was parked in the parking lot on the side closest to Three Notch Road but still close to gas pumps.

Units were able to get the fire under control and the occupant of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

