About working at TBN Our award-winning team is working hard to change the face of The BayNet in a positive way. As we strive to make our platform better for our readers we need skilled individuals to help us carry out our mission to educate, inspire and inform.

Open Roles with TBN

If you think you might be a great fit for one of our open positions, send your resume to partnerships@thebaynet.com with the job title in the subject line.

Don’t see a position that’s quite what you’re looking for? Send us your resume anyway! We’re always looking for candidates with potential to make The BayNet better.

Accounts Manager

We are seeking qualified Sales Representatives to call on and sell to local St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County businesses our suite of online services along with other niche products. In this position you will be selling our advertising opportunities to businesses, you will NOT BE WRITING.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Preferred candidate should have Internet sales and outside business-to-business sales experience.

Proficiency with computers and the ability to communicate effectively and clearly.

Candidates should be extremely goal-oriented, creative, positive, and self-motivated.

Posses excellent telephone, interpersonal skills, and time management skills.

The ability to work in a fast-paced, goal-orientated innovative team environment.

Excellent follow-through and relationship skills.

Knowledge of sales principles

Effective presentation skills

Attention to detail

Experience with Microsoft office

Customer service experience

Job Duties

Attend all weekly sales meetings

Oversee clients’ success (and renewal revenue!)

Devise and pitch sale proposals that speak to client needs, and get them to say “yes”

Work with our market intelligence team to understand your prospect’s business challenges

Hunt down and discover new business opportunities

Successfully achieve sales goals through prospecting, qualification, presentations, and closing skills.

Maintain a client database including all prospective leads and current clients

A follow up thank you letter to the customer (one weeks after the contract is signed)

Following up with the client by email or phone every two weeks to make sure the customer is happy

Maintain and complete daily and weekly status reports

Brainstorm on better and more productive sales techniques

Work under stress to meet deadlines

Must maintain a professional and friendly demeanor when meeting with all prospective clients or otherwise.

Must maintain a professional attire

Successfully completing a high volume of outbound sales calls.

Attend local Chamber of Commerce events

Attend other promotional events

Work Remotely

Yes

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $24,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Supplemental pay types:

Commission pay

Experience:

Sales: 1 year (Required)

Work Location: Multiple Locations

