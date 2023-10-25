Carl August Hanson

With broken hearts, we are sharing the news that Carl “Buck” August Hanson, age 87, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully on Monday, October 16, 2023, with his family by his side. He has had some health issues the last few years and was always able to beat them, but this latest was just too much for his body to fight.

He loved his family and friends more than anything and enjoyed being with them. One of his most favorite things was going to Vegas for Halloween AND dressing up. Many of you have been with us to enjoy the crazy times with him on Fremont Street drinking out of our “brown paper bags” or treasure chest cooler, with a large pirate flag waving in the air. It was always an adventure!

He loved playing poker and LRC (left right center) any time there was an opportunity. The next time you are in a casino or playing a game of LRC, think of my Dad, he’ll be sending you some luck!

He had a love for boxing and always enjoyed watching and talking about it with Patrick. Rest easy Dad and enjoy those boxing matches in the best seats with Patrick.

A favorite pastime was participating and shopping at many different flea markets around the country. He was an avid couponer and you could always find him shopping and looking for the best deal.

He loved his family get-togethers at one of his favorite places… Ledo Pizza.

If he had his choice, he would have had it for dinner every night.

Buck was preceded in death by his son Charles Patrick Hanson, sisters Teenie (Lory) Eliason, and Judith (Phillip) Lucier. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne Hanson, daughters, Teri (Gregory Chapman, II) Hanson, Robyn (Jeff Burroughs) Hanson, and Tina Eberly. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kirstyn (Toby) Grimes, Kyle (Shanna Marcelino) Hughes, and Tyler (Lauren) Burroughs, his great-grandchildren Teagan and Jack Grimes, many nieces, nephews, and friends who thought the world of him.

We all miss you like crazy and love you with all of our hearts.

There will be no funeral services. A Celebration of His Life will be held on January 6, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Stallings–Williams American Legion Post 206, located at 3330 Chesapeake Beach Rd. Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732. Because of Buck’s love for partying and dressing up at Halloween, this will be a costume party. Costumes are not required, but the family will be dressed as his favorite theme: pirates. Please join our family theme – or your choice.

Please make arrangements with Teri Hanson at 301 751-5234 if you have any pictures or stories you’d like to share.

Buck’s favorite charities were the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and fire departments.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com