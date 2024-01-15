Carol Ann Hammett, 58, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2024 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD. She was born on July 26, 1965 and was the daughter of the late Joyce Ann Guy Hammett and Spencer Jerome Hammett.

She was a lifelong resident of Compton, Maryland where she enjoyed waterfront living most of her life. She was a bookkeeper for 20 years for both of her family’s plumbing businesses. She loved animals and kept cats and dogs as her pets throughout her life. She cross-stitched and painted to cultivate her artistic side. She enjoyed playing and watching softball, baseball, football, ice hockey, and NASCAR, and cheered her favorite teams and drivers. She also enjoyed her trips to NASCAR tracks in Richmond and Dover and vacations in Ocean City, Myrtle Beach, Daytona Beach, Rocky Gap, and ocean cruises. She loved being an aunt to her eight nieces and regularly babysat them.

She is survived by her father, Jerome Hammett, her siblings Mike Hammett (Kathleen), Matt Hammett (Fay), and Susan Tippett (David). She is survived by her nieces Kristen Shepherd (Cody), Valerie Hammett, Grace Hammett, Julie Tippett, Ella Hammett, Lauren Tippett, Clara Hammett, and Faith Hammett. She is also survived by her great niece, Emersyn Shepherd, and her great nephew, Wyatt Shepherd.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Compton, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Hammett, Matt Hammett, David Tippett, Cody Shepherd, Steven Stone, and Lora Digulimio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.