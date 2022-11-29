Carol Lee Jeffreys, 56, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 22, 2022, after a long battle of various health issues.

She was born in Baltimore, MD, on January 3, 1966, to Robert Lee Schaake and Janice Virginia Frantum Schaake. She met her future husband, Bill Jeffreys, in high school. They were married in 1993, having celebrated 29 years of marriage before her passing.

Moving to Southern Maryland in 2005, Carol wanted to live the rural country life away from the city. She enjoyed many years of travel, camping, and eventually spending time with family and friends at her very own Camp Carol in Urbanna, VA. She loved planning parties and entertaining family and friends. Carol’s warm and loving nature was infectious throughout her life and continued strong, even during the later years of declining health. Carol also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, cooking, as well as gardening. She also loved and took special care of her many fur babies.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Bill Jeffreys; her mother, Janice Schaake; her brothers, Robert Schaake, II, of Baltimore, and John “Jack” Edmonston, Jr., and wife, Mary, of Perryville; nieces, Kelsey Orlando, and husband, Jonny, Nicole Knutson and husband, Jordan, Jenna Edmonston, and Katie Jones; nephews, Greg Tyranski and wife, Casey, Matthew Jones and wife, Summer; great-nieces, Madison and Ava Perry; and great-nephews, A.J. Tyranski, Isaac and Oliver Knutson

She is predeceased by her father, Robert Schaake, and sisters, Janine Dreisch and Juanita Edmonston.

There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of Carol in early 2023.

In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s honor to the following:

National Kidney Foundation

Donate | National Kidney Foundation

ASPCA

Memorial Gifts | ASPCA

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD